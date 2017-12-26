Archive for Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Smoothie King raises money for physically-challenged athletes
December 26, 2017
Smoothie King franchises, including the Shawnee location, are partnering with Challenged Athletes Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles.
Through the partnership, Smoothie King will assist CAF in its mission by funding annual grants (totaling $150,000) that provide access to much-needed adaptive sports equipment, resources and mentorship.
Smoothie King’s commitment is made possible through a 25 cent donation to the organization with the sale of every newly-branded Hydrate and Help bottle of spring water. The new bottles are now available in all Smoothie King locations.
Smoothie King is located at 12106 Shawnee Mission Parkway.
