De Soto’s Kellner, Mill Valley’s Grissom selected to play in Kansas Shrine Bowl

De Soto right tackle Marshall Kellner and Mill Valley right tackle Mitchell Grissom were both named to the East roster for the 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Wednesday.

Kellner and Grissom were two of 68 players selected to suit up in the all-senior all star game, which will be played at 7 p.m. on July 28 at Pittsburg State's Carnie Smith Stadium.

The venue is a familiar one for Grissom, as he helped Mill Valley finish off its state championship seasons in 2015 and 2016 at Carnie Smith Stadium. Grissom was a first-team all-Eastern Kansas League selection in his senior campaign, and guided the Jaguars to a 7-5 season and appearance in the Class 5A semifinals.

The Shrine Bowl selection added to a long list of accolades for Kellner. The De Soto right tackle was a finalist for the Bobby Bell Award — which goes to the best small class lineman/linebacker in the Kansas City metropolitan area — and named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association Top 11. Kellner also received first-team all-state and all-Frontier League honors while leading the Wildcats to a 10-2 season and appearance in the Class 4A-I semifinals.

"I am honored to have been selected to represent De Soto in the 2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl and to be part of such a great cause," Kellner wrote on Twitter.

The game is one of many events that will highlight the week that is geared toward raising funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Other events and activities include: the Kansas Masonic All-State marching band camp, Kansas Shrine Bowl cheer camp, Kansas Shrine Bowl banquet, Shrine Bowl parade, Shriners Hospital for Children free screening clinic, Strong Legs 5K run, Walk for Love, Junior All-Star Challenge, Kansas Shrine Bowl four-man scramble golf tournament, high school football combine and clinic and Hospital Visitation Day.

“We are very excited about the great group of young men selected for this year’s game,” Kansas Shrine Bowl executive director B.J. Harris said in a press release. “These players and coaches now have an incredible opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact in their life.”