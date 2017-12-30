DHS senior Baruth not held back on basketball court by Type 1 diabetes

— March 29, 2011 will always be a date that De Soto senior Jared Baruth remembers, but he hasn't allowed the difficult news that he learned that day get in the way of what he's wanted to accomplish.

When Baruth was in fifth grade, he was battling what he thought was just a lingering illness and didn't think too much of it. Prior to taking a family vacation to South Dakota, Erica Baruth, Jared's mother, decided it would be best to take her son to the doctor to see what was up. Jared found out that it wasn't just a fever or a cold that was ailing him. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"The doctors saw that I had all of the symptoms, so they did a blood test and it was pretty bad," Jared said. "The average blood sugar for a regular person is like 80, and when I was diagnosed I was 500. It was pretty rough."

Nearly seven years after his diagnosis, Jared is entering his final semester of high school and wants to leave his mark on the basketball court at DHS. The hardwood has served as a haven of peace for Jared, who has averaged 11.4 points per contest in De Soto's first five games. Jared does everything in his power to make sure that diabetes doesn't deter him from playing basketball.

"Before practice I drink a lot of water and eat healthy. That's the main thing," Jared said. "During practice I just focus on basketball, but in the back of my mind I just always have to make sure that I'm feeling OK. I'm always talking to myself about what I have to do next whenever we have a timeout or a drink break."

According to WebMD, some of the main signs of high blood sugar include: urinating a lot, being very thirsty, losing weight without trying, increased hunger, blurry vision and feeling very tired. Of course with playing basketball, or any sport, being very thirsty and feeling very tired come with the territory for any athlete. De Soto boys basketball coach Matt Rice said that Jared has always been smart and briefly heads to the sidelines when he feels any symptoms coming on.

"When he came in as a freshman, his mom made me aware of what was going on and she came in and sat down with me and we had a meeting. She even said, 'He monitors it and we haven't ever had an issue. You probably won't have to worry about it. I just wanted you to be aware,'" Rice said. "That's really been the way it is. Jared has always been a good communicator with what's going on with his body.

"He'll be up front with me and say, 'Coach, I need to sit.' Then he does and then he's back and he gets it all regulated again and he's good to go. To be honest with you, it's all about what he's been doing and his self-discipline. And obviously his parents have done a great job of raising him and teaching him how to take care of himself and to be personally responsible for what he's dealing with."

Along with plenty of guidance from his parents, Jared has built a stronger bond with his younger brother, Adam Baruth, because of Type 1 diabetes. Adam, who is a sophomore at De Soto and a manager of the C-team boys basketball team, was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in fifth grade. While it was an even bigger shock to Jared that Adam was diagnosed with the same disease just three years after he was, they've been there for each other each step of the way when they have struggled with it and needed support.

"We're a lot closer. Brothers are always close, but we're a lot closer and we talk about stuff," Jared said. "Our rooms are close in the house, so when our blood sugar alarms go off or whatever. I've woken up a couple of times and heard his and walked into his room to shake him awake a little bit and help him out. Sometimes you don't hear those alarms when you're in a deep sleep and you're just out of it."

Rice has enjoyed observing how the Baruth brothers have enhanced the De Soto basketball program in their respective roles.

"They have very different personalities. Jared is all business. He comes into practice and he wants to work whereas Adam — not to say that he doesn't work hard because he does and he's very committed — his personality is definitely more outgoing," Rice said. "Outgoing is just the best word to use because he's going to make people laugh. He'll get people smiling. Their impact on the program has been more than just what happens on the basketball floor, for sure."

Jared has been the first player that Rice has coached with Type 1 diabetes, but it hasn't been much of a challenge for him. Rice commended Jared for not only being honest with him when he needs a breather, but for how he prepares himself to be in tip-top condition for practice and games.

"His first couple of years he kept a journal," Rice said. "He'd go over and write in it every day and monitor how he was feeling. It's pretty impressive how he takes care of himself and how he's able to function."

Rice added, "It just says something about his character. I love having kids that are high-character kids and that are willing to do whatever it takes to be successful. Jared is that story. Not only was he diabetic, but he came in really tiny. He was really, really undersized. From the beginning, though, he's had a work ethic that has pushed him to be pretty successful. The way he takes care of his diabetes is impressive."

While Jared is focused on being a senior leader for the Wildcats, who are 2-3 going into Tuesday's Frontier League road tilt with Paola, he's also hopeful that he can continue his basketball career in college. Shortly after Jared received his diagnosis, he started doing some research on professional athletes with Type 1 diabetes, and he isn't putting any limits on what he can accomplish on the basketball court.

"There was a story on Jay Cutler that he goes to football practices and he just carries around a little lunch box and it's known as Jay's lunch box," Jared said of the Miami Dolphins quarterback. "All of the players on the team know what's in there and how to help him out. That was pretty cool, and that's kind of what I have going on over there with my stuff."

In Jared's lunch box, he typically keeps a bottle of juice, a couple of granola bars and glucose tablets. Jared also has tupperware container to protect his insulin that he keeps on the sideline. The De Soto senior makes sure to check his blood sugar every hour during practice.

"I've got it down to a routine now," Jared said. "Diabetes is so unpredictable, but for practice I kind of know what I have to do keep it in range so I can play the best that I can."

While a fan or opposing player wouldn't be able to know that Jared has Type 1 diabetes just by looking at him, he has hidden any secrets from his teammates about the rare juvenile disease.

"I've explained to all of the guys what to do if I look weird or feel weird or pass out or whatever," Jared said.

Jared has served as an inspiration to his teammates to always give 100 percent on the court, and they all know they can count on him to come through in the clutch.

"He's going through that and still doing as well as he is," senior Brannon Bell said. "That gives us motivation as a team and helps us push through."