Former Mill Valley associate principal arrested for sexual assault

A Nebraska high school administrator was arrested Thursday for alleged sexual assault. Six years ago, he used to work at Mill Valley High School.

Matthew Fedde, the assistant principal at Millard South High School in Omaha, Neb., is being charged with felony child abuse and felony sexual assault of a minor.

The 45-year-old father is alleged to have been having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Millard South student, the Omaha World-Herald reported on Friday.

According to an Omaha police report, the girl wrote about the sexual encounter in her journal, which was discovered by her parents.

Police investigation revealed the student’s cell phone and school surveillance photos both corroborated the information in her journal.

The police report also stated the most recent encounter between the two occurred on Dec. 12.

The Omaha World-Herald reported the school district was informed of the alleged relationship via the Millard Safe Schools Hotline, which is run by Boys Town.

In a statement sent to Millard South parents Thursday night, principal Heidi Weaver said the district is taking the situation very seriously.

She said as soon as the district learned of the allegation, it immediately contacted authorities.

She also confirmed Fedde was placed on administrative leave.

“We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement with this developing situation,” she stated. “Student safety and well–being is always our top priority.”

Fedde has been with Millard Public Schools since 2012.

Before that, he was an associate principal at Mill Valley High School.

An April 2012 article from Mill Valley News, the high school’s student news source, revealed Fedde had spent 10 years in the De Soto School District, with nine of them being at Mill Valley High School.

In the article, he stated his reason for leaving Mill Valley for Omaha was because his family is from Nebraska.

He told the newspaper he would miss Mill Valley students and fellow staff the most.

“It will sound strange I guess, and the cliché is to say I will miss the students most, but I will really miss a great deal of them,” Fedde told Mill Valley News. “The school is where my babysitting pool comes from and, when you work with people long enough they are like family. Leaving them will be tough.”

When contacted by the Dispatch, a spokesman for the De Soto School District said the district did not have a statement to make regarding Fedde's recent arrest.