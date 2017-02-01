Basketball roundup: Maranatha, Mill Valley boys roll to victories

— In his first game back from injury, Maranatha Christian Academy forward Jason Friesen scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to an 81-48 victory over Sherwood (Mo.) on Tuesday.

Jax Holland also had a 20-point effort, as he drained four 3-pointers.

Andrew Fortin and Roland Hou joined Friesen and Holland in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Nate Raydo dished out a team-high seven assists.

The Eagles moved back to the .500 mark at 5-5, and will try to push their winning streak to four games on Friday when they host Bishop Ward.

Mill Valley boys 59, Blue Valley Southwest 49

OVERLAND PARK — Logan Talley, Ike Valencia and Tanner Moore all scored 12 points apiece to help Mill Valley roll past Blue Valley Southwest, 59-49.

All of Talley's points came from his four 3-pointers. Moore made the other two triples for the Jaguars.

Mill Valley (4-10) will return home to take on St. James Academy on Friday.

Northeast 45, Shawnee Mission North boys 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seniors Avante Williams and Danny Bradley Jr. scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, but Shawnee Mission North fell to Northeast (Mo.), 45-41.

The Indians (3-10) will return to Sunflower League play on Friday with a home game against Olathe East.

Baldwin 62, De Soto boys 52

BALDWIN — Alex Wilcox and Grant Noll scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, but it was not enough for De Soto in a 62-52 loss to Baldwin.

The Wildcats (3-11) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they host Spring Hill on Friday.

Baldwin 45, De Soto girls 32

BALDWIN — De Soto was unable to hand Baldwin its first loss of the season, as the Wildcats fell to the Bulldogs, 45-32.

Mariah Grizzle and Tanith Beal led the way for De Soto with nine points each.

Baldwin's Abby Ogle led all scorers with 25 points to push the Bulldogs' (ranked No. 4 in Class 4A-I) to 12-0.

The Wildcats (9-4, ranked No. 8 in 5A) will try to bounce back on Friday when they play host to Spring Hill.

Sherwood 43, Maranatha Christian Academy girls 32

CREIGHTON, Mo. — Shelby Adcock knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 11 points, but Maranatha came up short in a 43-32 loss to Sherwood (Mo.).

Katy Mouse poured in 20 points to pace Sherwood.

The Eagles (3-7) will be back in action on Tuesday against Van Horn.