Saints stifle Lady Thunder, 53-22

— St. James Academy girls basketball coach Greg Hohensinner knew that his team had a tough task at hand with its match-up against defending Class 5A state champion St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday, and that the Thunder could ill-afford to make many mistakes.

Hohensinner was disgruntled to see the Thunder turn the ball over on their first three possessions, and the Saints made them pay as they rolled to a 53-22 victory.

"The problem with that is is that is one of the main things we talked about before we came on to the floor was being patient, running our offense and not trying to force things where they're not at. But we turned the ball over," Hohensinner said. "A lot of that is because of the youth of a team, and we just have to go through that building process."

While the Thunder struggled to get going offensively, the Saints bolted out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Thunder's lone bucket came from freshman Katelyn Hall, who was assisted by fellow freshman Anna Feldkamp.

Hall knocked down a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to lead the Thunder with five points at the break. Junior Mary Goetz led the Thunder with seven points.

"I thought some of the girls really put in a great effort, and I thought that others didn't come out ready to play," Hohensinner said. "That has a lot to do with how good Aquinas really is. They really put it to us, and they deserved to win by 30 points."

Although Hohensinner was disappointed with the showing from his squad against the Saints (ranked No. 3 in Class 5A), he has been encouraged by the improvements that the Thunder have been making in practice.

"I think they're making progress," Hohensinner said. "You don't see it in wins, but we're making progress with all of the girls. They're making strides, but it's just a little slower than I would anticipate."

The Thunder (3-10) will be back in action on Friday with a road contest against Mill Valley.

St. James (22)

Emily Kaufman 2-9 1-2 5, Torri Kempf 1-6 0-0 3, Brianna Streeter 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney Setter 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Audrey Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Karissa Duker 0-1 2-2 2, Mary Goetz 1-4 5-6 7, Claire Kearney 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Hall 2-4 0-0 5, Anna Feldkamp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 6-25 8-10 22.

Aquinas (53)

Nicole Corrigan 3-4 0-0 7, Molly Hartnett 0-1 2-4 2, Blythe Pearson 2-4 0-0 6, Alayna Townsell 3-7 3-4 9, Annie Patton 0-0 1-2 1, Grace Jacobs 2-2 0-0 4, Jakaila Morgan 2-3 1-1 5, Kyli Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Sereena Weledji 4-5 3-6 11, Riley Ebert 0-1 0-0 0, Allison Thomas 4-6 0-2 8. Totals: 20-34 10-19 53.

St. James 2 8 5 7 — 22

Aquinas 16 19 12 6 — 53

Three-point goals: St. James 2-11 (Hall, Kempf); Aquinas 3-9 (Pearson 2, Corrigan). Fouled out: None. Turnovers: St. James 13, Aquinas 2.