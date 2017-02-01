SMNW bowling takes third in triangular against Free State, Lawrence High

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys and girls bowling teams placed third in a highly-contested triangular against Free State and Lawrence High on Tuesday at Royal Crest Lanes.

Free State won the boys tri with a score of 2494, edging Lawrence High by 33 pins. The Cougars finished 70 pins back of the Firebirds.

Garrett Bolin paced the Cougars with a third-place finish after rolling a three-game series of 635. Colton Kinsella posted the high game for the Cougars with a 259.

The SM Northwest girls posted a score of 1995 en route to its third-place finish. Lawrence High won the tri on the girls side with 2251, and Free State came in second with 2053.

Alaina Burris came in third individually with a series score of 565. Burris also rolled the Cougars' high game of 204.