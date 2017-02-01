St. James surges past Aquinas, 70-62

— It goes without saying that the St. James Academy boys basketball team always looks forward to squaring off against Catholic school rival St. Thomas Aquinas, but after the Saints edged the Thunder in triple overtime back in December, there was even more anticipation going into Tuesday's rematch.

The Thunder (7-4, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A) did not let lightning strike twice, as they held off a late charge from the Saints to earn a 70-62 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

"We definitely marked this on the schedule to get them back, obviously," senior Will McKee said. "I was just really happy with the game, and I was glad we could pull off the win."

Both teams were sluggish on the offensive end in the first quarter, but the Thunder got rolling in the second from the 3-point line. David Hornung hit his two 3-pointers in the second quarter — including one that he banked in from the corner before giving a Michael Jordan-esqe shrug from Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals. Spencer Kaifes also had the hot hand in the second quarter, as he scored eight of his 14 points in the period.

"They stepped up," said senior Kyle DeKraai of Hornung and Kaifes. "That's what we needed. That's what our team does. We look out for each other."

The Saints were able to weather the storm early on in the quarter, but Hornung's 3-pointer off of the glass helped spark a 17-2 run to close the quarter, and St. James went into the locker room with a 35-19 advantage.

St. James senior Zach Thornhill scored nine of his 16 points during the Thunder's second-quarter surge. While the Nebraska-Omaha signee led the Thunder in scoring, St. James coach Stan Dohm was pleased to see Thornhill setting his teammates up for good looks, too.

"We were super balanced. We don't have to have Zach and Keenan (Fitzmorris) score 50 for us," Dohm said. "We've got multiple guys. Zach tonight was great sharing the ball. He had the right approach the whole day. He was just really good."

McKee said that another big component to the Thunder's strong second quarter was their play on the defensive end. The Thunder mixed up their man-to-man and 1-3-1 zone defenses to keep the Saints from getting in a rhythm offensively.

"I think it was the energy from our guards," McKee, who scored 13 points, said. "We were getting some steals, and everyone was just working really hard."

When the Thunder stayed in their man-to-man defense, McKee spent a lot of time guarding Aquinas standout Angelo Allegri. The 6-foot-7 senior scored on back-to-back possessions during a 9-0 Aquinas run to end the third quarter, but McKee was able to hold Allegri to 12 points for the night.

"Will is a great defender. I go up against him almost every day and it's just a consistent battle," said Thornhill of McKee. "He always makes me better. I've played a lot of basketball, and he's as good of a defender as I've seen with his length. If he puts his mind to it, he can stop anybody."

The Thunder led by as many as 17 in the third quarter, but the Saints did not go quietly. The Saints' 9-0 run to end the third cut the Thunder's lead to 44-36, and they pulled within five with 1:21 remaining. Aquinas was never able to make it a one-possession game, though, down the stretch.

"It got really hairy there," Dohm said. "A plethora of things went wrong, and we stayed together. We finished one tonight, and it was a great feeling."

DeKraai helped to keep the Saints at arm's length by scoring seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-4 forward was determined to give the Thunder a marquee win against the No. 2-ranked Saints.

"We have the best student section in Kansas by far," DeKraai said. "They show out every game. It was nice to get a win for them and keep them coming back."

St. James (70)

Josh Spradlin 0-1 2-2 2, Spencer Kaifes 4-7 3-3 14, Zach Thornhill 4-8 8-9 16, Dylan Streeter 0-0 0-0 0, Will McKee 3-7 7-9 13, David Hornung 2-2 0-0 6, Jake Dunsmore 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Dekraai 6-6 1-1 13, Keenan Fitzmorris 1-5 4-4 6. Totals: 20-36 17-18 70.

Aquinas (62)

John Schneiders 0-2 1-2 1, Ben Hagenkord 3-8 5-6 13, Nick Bulleigh 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Rost 0-0 2-2 2, Mike D'Amore 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Nusbaum 0-3 3-4 3, Angelo Allegri 4-9 2-4 12, Kenny Gavin 4-4 0-0 8, Jack Boedeker 7-9 8-11 23. Totals: 18-36 21-29 62.

St. James 7 28 9 26 — 70

Aquinas 9 10 17 26 — 62

Three-point goals: St. James 5-14 (Kaifes 3, Hornung 2); Aquinas 5-15 (Hagenkord 2, Allegri 2, Boedeker). Fouled out: Hagenkord, Aquinas. Turnovers: St. James 10, Aquinas 12.