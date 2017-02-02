Mill Valley, St. James football players sign letters of intent

While Mill Valley and St. James Academy did not hold signing day ceremonies on Wednesday, two Jaguars and three Thunder football players still inked their national letters of intent to play at the next level.

Mill Valley senior offensive lineman Keegan Zars signed with Missouri Western, and defensive lineman DJ Graviette is bound for Benedictine.

For the Thunder, quarterback Sammy Wheeler signed with Kansas State, tight end/defensive end Travis Pickert made it official with Southern Illinois and linebacker Bryce Steffens will join Zars at Missouri Western.

Mill Valley and St. James will both hold signing days in the spring that the football players will be able to participate in.