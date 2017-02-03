Bowling roundup: De Soto freshman Cauthron rolls perfect game

— De Soto's Sean Cauthron rolled a perfect first game in Wednesday's triangular at KC Bowl to lead the Wildcats to a first-place finish against Piper and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Cauthron followed up his first game of 300 with scores of 215 and 266 to end up with a 781 series. The De Soto freshman went on to win by 125 pins.

Senior Danny Erickson tied for third with a series of 632 and freshman Tyler Lovegren rounded out the top five with a 564 series.

The De Soto girls rolled to a third-place finish after two Wildcats cracked the top five. Mackenzie Green took second with a 411 series, and Amaya Pingry was close behind in fourth with a series of 397.

SMN girls second, boys third in quad

OLATHE — Shawnee Mission North was also in action on Wednesday. The SM North girls squad finished second, and the boys placed third in a quadrangular that was swept by Olathe South.

Jazmin Burch finished as the runner-up in the girls tournament with a series of 473. Madeline Waldeck joined Burch in the top five with a 456 series.

The Indians were only 19 pins out of first place behind the Falcons.

Caleb Brooks led the Indians' boys team with a series of 538, which was good for eighth place.

SMNW sweeps quad

OLATHE — The Shawnee Mission Northwest bowling teams swept its triangular on Thursday against Olathe North, Olathe Northwest and Leavenworth at Mission 'N Bowl Olathe.

Cheyenne Bolin was the individual champion on the girls side with a series of 592. Bolin tied runner-up Alaina Burris for the Cougars' high game with a 223. Burris finished with a 567 series.

Colton Kreie nearly made it two individual champions for the Cougars, as he finished with a series of 631 — just two pins behind Olathe North's Chris Sandstrom.

Kooper Jones also cracked the top five with a series to 597 to take fourth.

SJA second, MCA third in triangular

The St. James and Maranatha boys and girls bowling teams finished second and third, respectively, behind Lawrence High on Thursday at Park Lanes.

St. James' Evan Johnson was the boys champion — winning by 50 pins with a 672 series.

Brett Perry led the Maranatha boys with a 531 series to come in ninth.

Marion Farnet paced the St. James girls squad by placing fourth with a 447 series.

Stephanie Pang finished just outside of the top 10 for Maranatha after rolling a 381 series, which was good for 11th place.