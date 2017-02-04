Basketball roundup: St. James girls, boys push past Mill Valley

St. James Academy junior Mary Goetz poured in a game-high 19 points to help the Thunder pull off the upset on the road against Mill Valley on Friday — defeating the Jaguars, 52-39.

The Thunder (3-10) bolted out to a 33-19 lead at the break, as they snapped a three-game losing streak. The 52 points was a season-high for the Thunder.

St. James senior Emily Kaufman joined Goetz in double figures with 13 points.

Sophomore Claire Kaifes and junior Evan Zars scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to pace the Jaguars.

The Thunder will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday for a home game against Blue Valley West, and the Jaguars (8-7) will try to get back on track when they host Gardner-Edgerton (No. 10 in Class 6A) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

De Soto girls 45, Spring Hill 41

DE SOTO — De Soto snapped a two-game losing streak with a 45-41 win over Spring Hill.

The Wildcats (10-4) turned the tables on the Broncos after falling to Spring Hill, 49-34, on Jan. 10.

Mariah Grizzle led the way for the Wildcats with 18 points, and Sydney Jones joined her in double figures with 12.

De Soto (ranked No. 8 in Class 5A) will play next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Louisburg.

Olathe East 53, Shawnee Mission North 21

OVERLAND PARK — Junior Hannah Redick scored nine points, and freshman LeLe Love added eight, but Shawnee Mission North could not keep pace with Olathe East in a 53-21 setback.

The Indians (4-10) will try to bounce back at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a road game against Free State (No. 9 in Class 6A).

St. James Academy boys 69, Mill Valley 52

St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill scored 19 points to lead the Thunder to a 69-52 victory over Mill Valley.

The Thunder rolled to a 47-21 halftime lead, and never looked back.

Keenan Fitzmorris and Spencer Kaifes tallied 12 points apiece to join Thornhill in double figures.

Logan Talley had the hot hand from behind the arc again for the Jaguars, as he drilled four 3-pointers for 12 of his 18 points.

St. James (8-4, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A) has won four of its last five games, and will host Blue Valley West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mill Valley (4-11) will be back in action for a home tilt at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Gardner-Edgerton.

Maranatha Christian Academy boys 63, Bishop Ward 44

Jason Friesen scored 22 points for the second straight game to lead Maranatha Christian Academy to a 63-44 win over Bishop Ward.

The Eagles (6-5) pushed their winning streak to four games.

Jax Holland and Andrew Fortin added 17 and 14 points, respectively, and Nate Raydo dished out seven assists for the second straight contest.

Maranatha will hit the road to take on Van Horn at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shawnee Mission North boys 55, Olathe East 51

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission North senior Avante Williams scored 19 points to power the Indians to a 55-51 victory over Olathe East.

The Indians (4-10) have won two of their last three after a five-game losing streak.

Danny Bradley Jr. joined Williams in double figures with 12 points.

North will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Free State (No. 8 in Class 6A).

Spring Hill 62, De Soto boys 38

DE SOTO — Sophomore Grant Noll led De Soto with 11 points, but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats in their 62-38 loss to Spring Hill.

De Soto (3-12) will try to snap a six-game skid at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a road tilt with Ottawa (No. 2 in Class 4A-I).