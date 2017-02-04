Comeback falls short for SMNW boys basketball against Free State

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys basketball dug itself a hole that proved to be too large to get out of in a 65-60 loss to Free State on Friday.

The Cougars (7-7, 2-3) did not score until CC Ghilardi made a layup with 3:56 left in the first quarter, which snapped an 11-0 Free State run to open the game.

"I don't know why we came out flat, but we were just so flat in the first half," SM Northwest coach Mike Rose said. "And defensively, we weren't moving, rotating or defending our tails off. Then, you know, knocking down shots is huge. I think we shot like 33 percent in the first half."

Rose's squad played with a new-found energy in the second half, but still trailed, 59-50, with 2:08 remaining. The Cougars went on to give the Firebirds quite a scare in the final two minutes — making it a one-possession game on two different occasions.

"We scored 40 points in the second half. Our guys just started passing and cutting hard to the basket," Rose said. "They started attacking from the basket instead of fading away. Those things are obviously really important for us."

A 3-pointer from Austin Heinisch and layup from Colton Skeens 15 seconds later quickly cut the Firebirds' lead to 59-55. Free State's Shannon Cordes put the Firebirds back up six after knocking down two free throws, but Noah Kendall converted a traditional 3-point play on the next possession to cut the Cougars' deficit to 61-58.

Free State (ranked No. 7 in Class 6A) still left the door open after Jay Dineen and Cameron Clark both made one of two from the line to push the Firebirds' lead to five. Skeens drove in for a layup with 14.3 seconds left, but Cordes answered with two more free throws to ice it.

"That's a good basketball team, and there's no way you can come in and I think we were down 16 at one point in the first half," Rose said. "You can't let that happen."

Skeens led all scorers with 22 points after shooting 9-of-15 from the field. Ghilardi joined Skeens in double figures with 12.

The Cougars will try to get back on track on the road against Lawrence High (No. 5 in 6A) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SMNW (60)

Cole Biery 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Skeens 9-15 1-2 22, Adam Gleason 0-1 0-0 0, CC Ghilardi 5-8 0-0 12, Alex Oleson 2-5 1-2 5, Noah Kendall 3-7 2-3 8, Austin Heinisch 1-3 0-0 3, Jaylen Love 3-8 3-4 9, Jason Eskina 0-1 0-0 0, George Specht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-48 7-11 60.

FSHS (65)

Garrett Luinstra 5-8 5-6 16, Jacob Paylyak 1-4 0-0 2, Simon McCaffrey 1-1 0-0 3, Jay Dineen 1-2 4-5 6, Shannon Cordes 1-4 8-8 10, Cameron Clark 7-11 2-5 16, Sloan Thomsen 2-5 0-0 4, Jalan Robinson 4-4 0-1 8, Avant Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-39 19-25 65.

SMNW 9 11 15 25 — 60

FSHS 22 12 10 11 — 65

Three-point goals: SMNW 6-17 (Skeens 3, Ghilardi 2, Heinisch); FSHS 2-9 (Luinstra, McCaffrey). Fouled out: CC Ghilardi, SMNW. Turnovers: SMNW 12, FSHS 8.