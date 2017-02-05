Swimming roundup: SMNW 10th, SMN 11th at Sunflower League meet; DHS seventh at Manhattan Invite

— Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North placed 10th and 11th, respectively, at the Sunflower League swim and dive meet on Saturday at the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center.

The Cougars had two top-10 finishes from freshman Scott Klein, as he took seventh in the 50 and 200-yard freestyles.

Klein was joined by Reed Williams and Ben and Brandon Harrell in all three relays. The Cougars finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and 10th in the 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relays.

North was led by junior Clayton McMillin, who paced 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke. McMillin was joined by Harrison Boldt, Trey Smith and Carter Jacobson in the 200-yard medley relay, and helped the Indians place seventh.

Boldt, Jacobson, Luth Guthrie and James Cameron also placed eighth in the 200-yard medley relay.

Shawnee Mission East won the league meet.

De Soto places seventh at Manhattan Invitational

MANHATTAN — De Soto got in one more meet before the Frontier League Championships, as the Wildcats competed at the Manhattan Invitational on Saturday.

Senior Jarod Blazo highlighted the meet for the Wildcats with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.

Cameron Webb added two top-three finishes after placing second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Webb, Blazo, Jason Leuenberg and Andre VanMeerhaeghe also placed in the 200-yard medley (fourth) and 400-yard freestyle (eighth) relays.

The Wildcats took seventh out of 18 teams.

De Soto will compete in the Frontier League meet on Wednesday in Osawatomie.