Van Rose inducted as inaugural member of SMNW Athletic Hall of Fame

Cross country coach Van Rose has put together a plethora of workouts and lesson plans throughout his 48 years of coaching and teaching at Shawnee Mission Northwest, each of which has been carefully thought out and had a specific purpose.

Rose has thrived as a mentor on the course and in the classroom by making every second count, so when he delivered a concise, yet thorough speech after being inducted into the Shawnee Mission Northwest Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday at halftime of the Cougar boys basketball team's home game against Free State, no one in the gymnasium seemed surprised.

"To say the least, I'm overwhelmed to be selected to be a member of the Shawnee Mission Northwest Hall of Fame," Rose, who was enshrined at the inaugural member of the Cougars' Hall of Fame, said. "There are a number of people who are responsible for my being here."

Jay Binkley, of 610 Sports Radio, introduced Rose by touching on several of his coaching and running accolades. As a coach, Rose has guided the Cougars to 34 state cross country titles and nine second-place finishes. Fourteen of his runners have won individual state cross country championships, and 25 of his long-distance athletes have made their way to the top of the podium at the state track and field meets.

"I don't think there can be another first person to be inducted to it," SM Northwest senior distance runner James Lang said. "I think he's done more for this school than a lot of people realize. I just think it's a great opportunity that we're getting a Hall of Fame, so more of the coaches can get recognized for their achievements."

Prior to launching his coaching career at SM Northwest when the school opened in 1969, Rose had his own success as a distance runner at the high school and collegiate levels. As a sophomore in high school, Rose helped the SM North cross country team to a state title in 1961. Rose completed his high school running career at Shawnee Mission West when the school opened in 1962, and then moved on to Kansas State.

Rose and the Wildcats won Big Eight cross country championships in 1965 and 1966, and the success carried over to the track with a second-place finish at the 1966 NCAA Championships.

Binkley also shed some light on Rose's teaching accomplishments. Rose — an advanced placement calculus and honors pre-calculus teacher — was selected as a Distinguished Teacher from the White House Commission of Presidential Scholars in 1995 and 2003.

After the crowd gave Rose another round of applause, SM Northwest boys basketball coach Mike Rose, the nephew of Van Rose, presented his uncle with a Hall of Fame ring and letterman's jacket.

"It's kind of fun to see because you know I was a Northwest graduate. I was in his math class and ran cross country for him," Mike Rose, who also serves as an assistant cross country coach, said. "For me to be able to be out there to hand him his gifts as he's being recognized was pretty neat. Just to see the sheer number of people that came out to be a part of this was pretty special. I said it was pretty neat to be the very first one in the Northwest Hall of Fame, and that is very well-deserving."

The SM Northwest cross country coach had heard that several of his former athletes and students would be returning to their alma mater for his induction, but it really sunk in for him when he saw the north section of the bleachers marked off as the "Van Rose Fan Club" and filled with his family members, friends and several of his former runners.

"I didn't sign up for this. I thought this would be kind of a low-key thing with a few family members showing up. This is way too much," Rose said. "That being said, I'm really looking forward to reconnecting tonight with the people who have made cross country at Northwest what it is. To say the least, I'm overwhelmed to be selected to be a member of the Shawnee Mission Northwest Hall of Fame. There are a number of people who are responsible for my being here."

From that point on in Rose's speech, he broke it down like well-executed cross country race. Rose set the tone by thanking his wife Judi, son Brian and daughter Becky.

"I'm indebted Judy, Becky and Brian, who are so supporting of my coaching — knowing the time that is required to do it and do it well. The bottom line is if you don't have the blessing of the people at home to do this coaching thing, don't do it," Rose said. "You'll be miserable. I was blessed with their approval."

After setting the pace with talking about his immediate family members, Rose rattled off the rest of his thank-you's like even splits. Rather than elaborating on the accomplishments that earned him the honor of being a Hall of Famer, Rose explained why there were several of people responsible for his success. The next eight stanzas of Rose's speech started out with the words, "I wouldn't be here."

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the coaches important to me for a lengthy period of time," Rose said. "Without the help of Rick Mankameyer, Justin Stigge and Mike Rose, our runners would not have stepped to the starting line on time and ready to race."

"I wouldn't be here if all of the athletes that I coached didn't put in the miles that allow them to race as well as they did."

"I wouldn't be here if the parents of these athletes didn't give up their time and talents to make the Northwest experience a meaningful one."

"I wouldn't be here without the help of the Northwest administration, faculty, secretaries and custodial staff. You have always gone the extra mile for me."

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the help of Kevan Acord and the Shawnee Mission Northwest Cross Country Foundation, and the parents and alums whose donations have allowed us to do things that other teams could only dream of doing."

"I wouldn't be here without my coach at K-State, who taught me about the X's and O's of coaching."

"I wouldn't be here without my teammates at K-State, who taught me about the price of excellence — both in and out of athletics."

"I wouldn't be here without my mom and dad, who taught me about the importance of work as the best why to get from Point A to Point B."

Rose concluded his speech with one final kick before reaching the finish line.

"Last but not least, this evening would not have existed without the efforts of (SM Northwest athletic director) Angelo Giacalone and (SM Northwest athletic secretary) Cheryl Horseman," Rose said. "Thanks to all of you. To me, you are all Hall of Famers."

Mike Rose, Lang and senior Camille Henderson all said that they could not have imagined anyone else being the first member inducted into Shawnee Mission Northwest's Athletic Hall of Fame. Henderson admitted that throughout her running career, it has been easy to overlook how much Rose has had to do with her achievements on the course and the track, which is why she was happy to gather with so many present and past teammates on Friday to show how thankful she was for him.

"He has a different way of coaching that's like subtly pushing you, but he's not ever harsh. He doesn't ever yell at us or reprimand us for a bad race," Henderson said. "He gives us the tools that we need to be successful. Without even realizing it, we suddenly are getting successful and we don't even realize why. Then we look back and are like, 'Wow, coach Rose had everything to do with that.' It's a really cool feeling."

A number of Rose's squads have been headlined by standout runners, but the staple of the Cougars' program has been their ability to run as a pack.

"Kids take on a work load, but I think more than that is that kids don't look at this as work. If you do it with your buddies, it's not work," Rose said on Wednesday after speaking about Henderson, a Baker signee, at SM Northwest's signing day ceremony. "You develop that kind of mentality of, 'OK, I'm out here with my friends and it's not work. I'm just doing this.'"

After Rose shared a few words about Henderson on Wednesday, it was still business as usual for him and his runners following the ceremony. Even with the Cougars being in the offseason between cross country and track, Rose's runners still went out for a run. And with the Cougar coaching great being a creature of habit, Rose went on a run of his own.

"It's just been home for me," Rose said. "I really can't imagine not coming here every day."