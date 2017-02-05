Wrestling roundup: SMNW wins SMSD duals as Habben, Smith earn 100th wins

— Shawnee Mission Northwest wrestling coach Howard Newcomb had plenty to be happy about after watching his Cougars win the Shawnee Mission District duals for the second time in three years on Friday at SM West, but that was only the beginning of his excitement.

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Devonte Smith and junior Jerad Habben both notched their 100th career wins as the Cougars went 4-0 against their SMSD foes.

"Devonte gets his 100th win in the second dual, and then Jerad gets his 100th win in the fourth dual," Newcomb said. "It was a really, really good night."

The Cougars came into the district duals with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders after losing the final dual to SM East last year by five points to take second to the Lancers. Newcomb's squad didn't leave much of a doubt on Friday, though. The Cougars defeated the Lancers, 65-12, before upending SM South (45-34), SM North (60-24) and SM West (48-18).

Smith, Habben, Kevin Thompson, Gabe Arreguin and Charles Brockmann all went undefeated.

"I couldn't be happier with the young kids that stepped up, the veterans who have really brought those kids with them and made them better," Newcomb said. "It was a fun, fun night. The kids wrestled well — some of them better than I've ever seen them wrestle."

SM North takes fifth at SMSD duals

Despite Jeffrey Downey, Alex Williams and Gustavo Rocha going 4-0, Shawnee Mission North placed fifth at the SMSD duals.

The Indians lost the SM East (39-33), SM South (48-24), SM West (45-22) to go along with their setback to the Cougars.

De Soto downs Eudora, 64-15

DE SOTO — The De Soto wrestling team had the weekend off after a convincing 64-15 dual victory over Eudora on Thursday.

Dustin Pierce, Caleb McQuality and Lawson Marshall all won by fall for the Wildcats. Chase Carter and Cooper Pflaum won by tech fall.

Cokeley, Lautt leave St. James at Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE — St. James Academy seniors Sammy Cokeley and Clay Lautt won their weight classes at the Silver Lake Tournament on Saturday to lead the Thunder to a fifth-place finish.

Cokeley pinned Leavenworth's Jacob Bohnemann and Silver Lake's Gable Howerton to set up a showdown against Clay Center's Hunter Mullin in the championship match. The St. James 160-pounder won in sudden victory over Mullin, 3-1, to improve to 32-4 on the season. Mullin fell to 30-2.

Lautt won by fall over Bryce Warfield (Caney Valley) and Jesse Henry (Prairie View) before winning by injury default against Ryan Tiers (Clay Center) in the 182-pound title match.

Other placers for the Thunder included Dominic Stean (third, 220 pounds), Cade Lautt (fourth, 152), TJ Miller (fifth, 106), Drew Ernsdorff (fifth, 126) and Connor Weltmer (eighth, 170).