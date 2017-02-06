Eight De Soto athletes sign letters of intent

— The seniors on the De Soto girls soccer team have already left a big mark on the program with fourth-place finishes at the Class 4A state tournament in back-to-back years, but their legacy was apparent in a different way on Friday.

Four of the eight Wildcats who were recognized in the first of De Soto’s two signing day ceremonies are members of the girls soccer team. Maddie Plake (Kansas City Kansas Community College), Carmen Rush (KCKCC), Tarah Phongsavath (Missouri State) and Aly Hargrove (Western State Colorado) all signed their letters of intent in the De Soto gymnasium to continue their soccer careers. Sydney Jones (basketball, Johnson County Community College), MacKenzie Green (volleyball, Cottey College), Chance Montgomery (football, Fort Hays State) and Jarod Blazo (swimming, Milligan) also made it official with their college of choice.

While the eight Wildcats have had their fair share of athletic success at De Soto, the friendship for a few of them started long before their high school playing days. Hargrove, Plake and Rush have played soccer together year-round, and have enjoyed every minute of it.

“We just grew closer and kept pushing with each other to try our best,” Hargrove said. “It’s just always been our thing to do great things.”

Hargrove is excited to make the most of one last season with Plake, Rush and Phongsavath, but she is looking forward to everything Western Colorado State has to offer as well.

“I just love the town in particular because it’s up in the mountains,” Hargrove said. “The program is really awesome. They have a good schedule that will fit with what I want to major in, and it just seemed right.”

Part of what made Kansas City Kansas right for Plake and Rush was being able to remain close to De Soto.

“It was close to home, and I didn’t want to go far so I could live at home,” Plake said. “Also the coaches, I just really liked them and the campus and the girls. It clicked.”

Once Plake picked Kansas City Kansas, Rush said the decision of where to start her college career was that much easier.

“Well my best friend decided to sign, and we’ve been playing soccer since we were 4 or 5,” Rush said. “The school is really great, and the coach came out and watched us play and practice and he was really nice.”

Rush, Plake, Hargrove and Phongsavath have helped the Cougars to back-to-back Class 4-1A state tournament runs. Phongsavath is motivated to make another trip to state to wrap up her high school career with the Wildcats moving up to Class 5A.

“So excited,” Phongsavath said. “It will make our team like 20 times better just to challenge ourselves against amazing teams. Hopefully we’ll come out with wins, which we will.”

While the quartet of Wildcat soccer players still have their senior season ahead of them, Jones is right in the middle of her last go-around on the De Soto girls basketball team. Going into the Wildcats’ game Tuesday at Ottawa, Jones has helped De Soto to a record of 10-4.

“It’s been really fun and just exhilarating,” Jones said. “Having the team bond that we do have is really cool when we play, and that’s been incredible to be a part of that.”

The program that Jones will take her talents to in the fall has established a tradition of winning as well.

“I’m really pumped to be going specifically with Johnson County because they have had their 30-plus win seasons and national championships,” Jones said. “They have a really good program going on there for community colleges.”

Blazo is also close to rounding out his high school career with the Wildcats. The De Soto senior swimmer will be competing at the Frontier League meet today before going to the state meet on Feb. 17-18 in Topeka.

Just like Hargrove, Blazo said that Milligan (Tenn.) offers much more than a stellar swimming program.

“It’s a small NAIA (school) in Tennessee up in the mountains,” Blazo said. “It’s really pretty, and they want me to come swim there and I’m going to go study computer engineering and software design — that kind of stuff.”

Blazo and Montgomery were the only male athletes who signed their letters of intent on Feb. 1.

Montgomery was a key piece of the De Soto football team’s defense, and helped the Wildcats to a 7-2 season. The defensive back believes that Fort Hays State’s defensive scheme suits him well.

“They run a 4-2-5, so they have more defensive backs and stuff than linebackers,” Montgomery said.

The final college signee did not play her primary sport during her senior season at De Soto. Green was the manager for the De Soto volleyball team in the fall, but she is looking forward to be on the court next fall at Cottey College.

“It was really like homey, and I just liked it,” Green said.

Green has been one of the top performers on the De Soto bowling team this fall as well.