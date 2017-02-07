De Soto boys bowling second, girls fifth at Mission Bowl ‘N Olathe

— Things could not have gone much better for the De Soto boys bowling team in the Wildcats' first-place finish last week at KC Bowl, but they experienced some humility in Monday's tournament at Mission Bowl 'N Olathe.

The Wildcats had a strong start from senior Danny Erickson and solid finish from freshman Sean Cauthron, but De Soto did not quite have enough to top Topeka West for the team title — finishing in second place by 62 pins.

"Danny did pretty good. He had a little bit of an injury to his hand, so of course that's definitely going to effect you," said De Soto coach JR Kindred of Erickson. "But overall, I'm pleased with his game. We played really well. We just needed more of a team effort to get the win."

Erickson rolled a three-game series of 599 to finish second individually, and Cauthron was eight pins behind him in fourth. Cauthron realized that it would be nearly impossible to duplicate his fast start from his first-place finish last week at KC Bowl. The De Soto freshman rolled a 300 first game, and finished with a series of 781.

"Weird," Cauthron said of the feeling he had after the perfect game. "It's luck. You knock down 10 pins 12 times. There is not a really specific way to do it, you just do it and it's luck."

Cauthron and fellow freshman Tyler Lovegren have consistently been two of the Wildcats' top bowlers this season. Cauthron admitted that the early success has been somewhat surprise to him, but his struggles on Monday did teach him a few things.

"Funny because freshman year you would never expect anything to go as well as it has been," Cauthron said. "Today was like a horror story on wheels, and it's OK. I earned it."

Whether Cauthron was on a roll of strikes or was unable to pick up a spare, the De Soto freshman showed more emotion than the other bowlers throughout the tournament. Cauthron has credited a lot of his success to his competitive nature.

"Well, I like to beat people, and I have fun doing it," Cauthron said. "That's probably my No. 1 skill."

Cauthron has been bowling for nearly 12 years now, so there have not been many tournaments that have fazed him yet. As his freshman season continues, Cauthron said that him and Lovegren might look up to upperclassmen like Erickson in some situations, but they have to step up themselves to make the Wildcats better.

"It helps, but you've got to experience it yourself or you're walking into the room with the lights off," Cauthron said.

Green takes fourth for DHS girls

De Soto senior MacKenzie Green picked up right where she left off from last week's tournament at KC Bowl.

Green collected another top-five finish, as she place fourth with a series of 444 to lead the Wildcats to fifth in the team standings.

"The past couple of weeks, MacKenzie has really stepped up as far as really helping with the girls overall," said Kindred of Green. "It's really nice to see her game coming together here, especially since we have a strong five meets back-to-back here. Hopefully she continues with that."

Green was steady throughout the tournament — rolling games of 145, 153 and 146.

Topeka West won the girls tournament to make it a sweep of first-place finishes on Monday.