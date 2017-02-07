Girls hoops roundup: St. James wins second straight; De Soto falls in OT

— Torri Kempf scored a career-high 15 points to power St. James Academy to a 40-36 win over Blue Valley West on Monday.

Mary Goetz scored in double figures for the second straight game as well, and added 10 points.

The Thunder (4-10) won back-to-back games for the first time of the season. St. James will hit the road for a tough test against Bishop Miege (No. 2 in Class 4A-I) at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Louisburg 66, De Soto 62, OT

LOUISBURG — De Soto played in its first overtime game of the season on Friday against Louisburg, but fell short, 66-62.

The Wildcats had four players score in double figures, with Mariah Grizzle leading the way with 20 points. Julia Johnson followed with 17 points, and Sydney Jones and Tanith Beal added 11 and 10, respectively.

Louisburg was able to get to the charity stripe and knock down 21 of its 24 free throws. De Soto made nine of its 12 attempts from the line.

The Wildcats (10-5, No. 8 in Class 5A) will have a quick turn-around, as they'll have another road match-up against Ottawa at 6 p.m. tonight.