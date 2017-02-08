Basketball roundup: SMNW, DHS girls win; St. James boys push past BV West

— Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls basketball team upended Lawrence High, 45-42, in a battle of top-10 teams in Class 6A on Tuesday.

The No. 10-ranked Cougars (11-4) had three players score in double figures, with junior Jordann Nachbar leading the way with 15 points. Sophomore Hannah Black and senior Emmalee Rose added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The No. 7-ranked Lions were led by 12 points from E'Lease Stafford.

The Cougars will remain on the road at 5:30 p.m. Friday against SM East.

De Soto 48, Ottawa 37

OTTAWA — De Soto junior Mariah Grizzle scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats to a 48-37 victory over Ottawa.

Senior Sydney Jones added 12 points for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter.

De Soto (11-5, ranked No. 8 in Class 5A) will travel to Paola at 6 p.m. Friday.

Free State 43, Shawnee Mission North 28

LAWRENCE — Shawnee Mission North freshman LeLe Bruce netted a game-high 24 points, but the Indians fell to Free State, 43-28.

A Hannah Redick 3-pointer accounted for the only other field goal for the Indians.

North will travel to SM West at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Van Horn 41, Maranatha Christian Academy 28

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Maranatha Christian Academy gave Van Horn a scare before suffering a 41-28 setback.

The Eagles (3-9) trailed by four with two minutes to play, but Van Horn closed the game on a 9-0 run.

Maranatha will host Butler at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOYS

St. James Academy 52, Blue Valley West 41

LENEXA — St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill scored 20 points to power the Thunder past Blue Valley West, 52-41, Tuesday.

The No. 10-ranked Thunder (9-4) led by six going into the fourth quarter, and kept the Jaguars at arm's length for the final eight minutes.

Will McKee joined Thornhill in double figures with 10 points.

St. James will hit the road and square off against Bishop Miege (No. 2 in Class 4A-I) at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Free State 74, Shawnee Mission North 73

LAWRENCE — Shawnee Mission North senior Danny Bradley Jr. poured in a game-high 35 points, but the Indians lost a heart-breaker after Free State's Cameron Clark made the game-winning put-back with 5.8 seconds left to give the Firebirds a 74-73 victory.

The Indians erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, behind the leadership of Bradley, who made 15 of his 21 shots from the field.

“Bradley basically took over the game,” Free State coach Sam Stroh told Shane Jackson of the Lawrence Journal-World. “I haven’t seen a kid score 30 in a half like that. It was almost with ease. Sometimes you have to tip your cap to him, but I was glad we came away with the win.”

Senior Avante Williams (17 points) and sophomore Jarrett Hensley (11) joined Bradley in the double figures.

Clark paced the No. 7-ranked Firebirds with 18 points.

The Indians (4-11) will remain on the road, as they take on SM West at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lawrence High 65, Shawnee Mission Northwest 54

LAWRENCE — Shawnee Mission Northwest made another fourth-quarter charge, but it was too little, too late in a 65-54 loss to Lawrence High.

The Cougars (7-9) trailed by 13 to begin the fourth quarter before cutting the deficit to 53-47 with 4:27 to play. However, the No. 9-ranked Lions responded with a 9-0 run to put the Cougars away.

C.C. Ghilardi and Alex Oleson scored 11 points apiece, and Jaylen Love chipped in 10 to lead the Cougars.

Northwest will play next against SM East at 7 p.m. Friday for another road Sunflower League match-up.

Van Horn 64, Maranatha Christian Academy 54

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Maranatha Christian Academy owned a two-point halftime lead, but could not hold off Van Horn after the break in a 64-54 setback.

The Eagles (6-6) will return home to take on Butler at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa 68, De Soto 47

OTTAWA — De Soto was unable to slow down Ottawa's high-powered offense in a 68-47 loss to the Cyclones.

Grant Noll and Noah Wilson scored 11 points apiece to pace De Soto.

The Wildcats (3-13) will play their final regular season road game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Paola.