Mill Valley girls basketball comes up short against Gardner-Edgerton

The Mill Valley girls basketball team went up against Gardner-Edgerton (No. 9 in Class 6A) for the third time of the season on Tuesday, but it was an all-too-familiar outcome for the Jaguars, as they lost to the Trailblazers, 42-39.

The Jaguars (8-8) suffered a 52-40 road loss to the Trailblazers on Jan. 10, and fell to their Eastern Kansas League foe, 50-42, on Jan. 27 in the Lady Cat Classic in El Dorado.

"We had the advantage late, and let it slip away," Mill Valley coach Drew Walters said. "That's what hurts tonight is that we didn't find a way to close. We may have let one get away from us that we could have had."

Mill Valley trailed by five points at the break, but used a 6-0 run to close the third to go up, 31-28, going into the fourth. The Jaguars kept the Trailblazers at bay for the first four minutes of the quarter, but back-to-back Mill Valley turnovers turned a one-point lead to a three-point deficit, and Gardner-Edgerton led the rest of the way.

"We've switched up what we're doing. We're not going to take as many shots. We're going to take more quality shots," Walters said. "We're going to try to value the possession of the ball. We've worked really hard on our defense, and making people really execute to get us. We're going to have less chance for a margin of error."

While the loss for the Jaguars did sting after giving the No. 9-ranked team in Class 6A a tough test, Walters did feel like there were a number of positive signs in his team's first game of playing at a different pace.

"It's a work in progress," Walters said. "It went alright because we had a chance at the end. The other two (games against Gardner-Edgerton), we probably didn't."

Evan Zars and Trinity Knapp led the Jaguars with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Courtney Carlson paced the Jaguars from the perimeter with three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

The Jaguars will try to get back on track on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.

Mill Valley points: Evan Zars 11, Trinity Knapp 10, Courtney Carlson 9, Presley Barton 3, Claire Kaifes 3, Ashlyn Hendrix 2, Elena Artis 1.

Gardner-Edgerton points: Cassidy Androff 10, Skylar Washington 10, Kynli Nelson 9, Taylor Carpenter 8, Abby Bilhimer 3, Madyson Beasley 2.