Shawnee man injured in tractor trailer crash

— A Shawnee man was injured in a crash in Lyon County on Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 5:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 east of Road R-1 or near mile marker 135, east of Emporia.

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on I-35 when it left the roadway to the right, then turned onto its right side in the south ditch," according to the Highway Patrol's crash report.

Troopers have identified the injured driver as Bruce Schreiner of Shawnee. Schreiner, 63, was driving a 2014 Freightliner tractor, pulling a Hyundai trailer. It's unclear if the trailer was loaded or empty. The Troopers' report says Schreiner was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

Lyon County County Sheriff Jeff Cope told KVOE News that Schreiner was taken to Newman Regional Health, but was later taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he was listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate what caused Schreiner's tractor trailer to leave the Interstate.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.