SMNW’s Jones, Burris win Cougars’ senior night quad

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Kooper Jones celebrated his senior night in style, as he won the Cougars' quad on Tuesday at Park Lanes, and helped his team to a first-place finish.

Jones rolled a 635 series to lead the Cougars, and he had plenty of help, too. Colton Kreie (585), Christian Peak (575) and Clayton Engelby (563) followed in third through fifth.

"It's meant a lot," said Jones of his senior-night victory. "I've known most of the players on the team — like there are three or four guys that I've known for six or seven years — so we have really good chemistry. We can really calm each other down if we need to. It makes us better as teammates, and it makes us have better games."

Jones struggled out of the gates with a Game 1 score of 180, but he bounced back with scores of 244 and 240 to round out the quad. The SM Northwest senior had six strikes to begin the second game, and five to open the third.

"I made some adjustments going into the second game," Jones said. "I kept hitting my spot in the second game. I guess it was just a good day. I got lucky on a couple of balls that really helped me get some strikes and raise my score. In the third game, I had to move a little left. It was a good day."

Joining Jones as an individual champion was SM Northwest junior Alaina Burris, who rolled a three-game series of 580. Burris was consistent throughout, as she posted scores of 191, 189 and 200.

Burris remained even-keeled thanks to one of her other hobbies.

"I'm not going to lie, I was more focused on drawing on the back of my scoresheet than actually like bowling," Burris said. "It helps me calm down. In my brain it's like, the faster I bowl, the faster I can come back and keep drawing."

Senior Katy Doleshal also cracked the top five in fourth place after rolling a 521 series. Doleshal had the Cougars' high game of 217.

"We do kind of bounce off each other for who bowls really well," said Burris of bowling with Doleshal. "So it's really nice with us bowling together all of the time on the same pair of lanes because then we can work together and do better together."

Burris and Doleshal helped the Cougars take second place as a team.

SM Northwest senior Jackie Sayers added to the Cougars' senior night celebration by winning the JV tournament with a series of 431.

Burris has high hopes for the Cougars as they enter the stretch run of the season.

"I'm really excited. I think we have a really good shot at winning districts, league and going to state this year," Burris said. "I'm not sure where we'll finish at regionals, but I'm hoping it's first, second or third, but first or second because I want a plaque. The boys have one in our trophy case at the moment, and I want one."