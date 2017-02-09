De Soto bowler Erickson shines on senior night

— De Soto bowler Danny Erickson showed no ill effects of a blister on his right thumb that had recently been bothering him at Thursday's triangular at Royal Crest Lanes, and his mind over matter approach led him to a day he won't soon forget.

Erickson — who put tape around his wounded thumb — rolled a career-best 715 series on his senior night, as he led the De Soto boys team to a first-place finish.

"I have been having a rough time recently, and I couldn't think of a better day to find it than on senior night," Erickson said. "I just tried to stay focused, make sure I got down and followed through."

It did not take long for the De Soto senior to find a groove. Erickson early recorded seven straight strikes during his first game en route to a score of 258.

"I got a couple of lucky breaks, but I found my spot and stayed with it," Erickson said. "It kept working."

Erickson has built a close bond with fellow seniors Taylor Pennington, Sam Howe and Garret Euler, but he said that part of what has made this season special so far is the added dynamic of freshmen Sean Cauthron and Tyler Lovegren.

Cauthron cut into Erickson's lead after rolling a second game of 254. The two Wildcats were both locked in during the third game, as they both rolled strikes on the second through sixth frames. The streak came to an end when Erickson was left with a split to pick up for a spare in the seventh frame.

Cauthron yelled out, "Come on, spare it up!" and Erickson did just that to keep the momentum rolling.

"When we were going strike for strike there in the third game, he (Cauthron) told me to get it done," Erickson said. "He wanted me to win, so I appreciate that."

Erickson closed out the third game with a score of 244, just one pin behind Cauthron. The De Soto senior's first game proved to be the difference, though, as he edged Cauthron by 33 pins for first place.

Euler (third place, 595 series), Howe (sixth, 570), Pennington (seventh, 534) and Lovegren (ninth, 496) all placed in the top 10 for De Soto.

"We also have three other seniors who can throw a 200 game at any time, so it's really helpful," Erickson said.

De Soto ran away with the boys team title by knocking down 2,588 pins. Maranatha followed in second with 2,019, and Schlagle took third with 1,959.

Brett Perry cracked the top five for the Eagles after rolling a series of 573. It was an up and down day for Perry, who rolled games of 182, 235 and 156.

Perry's best stretch came in the second game, when he recorded six consecutive strikes on the fourth through ninth frames.

"I was just about to find my line, keep hitting it and keep focusing on hitting my spares," Perry said.

Maranatha's Pang wins girls title

Highlighting the triangular for Maranatha on the girls side was foreign exchange student Ruisi (Stephane) Pang, who rolled a 440 series to secure a first-place finish.

Pang was the lone girls bowler to roll a series of 400 or better, and said that a big reason for her victory was remaining calm, cool and collected.

"I used to get like really upset when I first bowled," Pang said. "Now I just kind of keep it chill. It doesn't ruin my games or anything."

With being fairly new to bowling, Pang has embraced the learning curve and is starting to reap the benefits of her hard work at practice.

"It's been really different because bowling is not really a big thing in China," Pang said. "I've came a long way, I guess. It's been fun."

Finishing second to Pang was De Soto's Amaya Pingry, who rolled a 399 series. The lone senior who was honored on the De Soto girls squad was MacKenzie Green, who placed 14th with a series of 288.

De Soto and Maranatha finished second and third, respectively, in the girls triangular, while Schlagle won the team title.