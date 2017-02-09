De Soto swim and dive takes second at InterLeague Championships

— The De Soto boys swim and dive team earned placed second on Wednesday at the InterLeague Championships, finishing just two points behind Coffeyville.

Three different Wildcats swam to at least one first-place finish. Senior Jarod Blazo led the way with victories in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard IM. Blazo's time of 1:00.55 in the 200 IM was a personal best and new school record.

Cameron Webb and Jason Leuenberg added the other to first-place finishes for the Wildcats. Webb clocked in at 53.14 to win the 100-yard freestyle, which was good enough for a personal best, state cut and school record. Leuenberg was the champion in the 100-yard butterfly, and also came in second in the 200-yard freestyle. Leuenberg notched personal records in both events.

Andre VanMeerhaeghe garnered two top-three finishes after taking third in the 200 IM and 100-yard breaststroke to help highlight the Wildcats' individual performances.

The foursome of VanMeerhaeghe, Blazo, Leuenberg and Webb also made their marks in the 200-yard medley to begin the meet. The Wildcats earned a second-place finish, and qualified for state and set a school record in the process.

VanMeerhaeghe, Blazo, Leuenberg and Webb will round out De Soto's season on Feb. 17-18 at the state meet at the Topeka Capitol Federal Natatorium.