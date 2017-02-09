Mill Valley boys bowling wins triangular; Jaguar girls take second

— The Mill Valley boys bowling team won its triangular against Lansing and Olathe Northwest on Wednesday at Crown Lanes.

Mill Valley's Austin Snyder rolled a three-game series of 640 to finish just two pins behind Lansing's Cody Vander Staay for the boys individual title. Hunter Turpin also cracked the top five after posting a series score of 620 to finish fourth.

The Jaguars won the boys triangular by 39 pins over Olathe Northwest.

On the girls side, Bri Laluk led the way for the Jaguars with a series of 610, which was good for second place. Laluk was steady for the first two games with scores of 184 and 182 before finishing off the triangular with a team-high game of 244 in the third.

Meghan Clark rounded out the top five with a series of 509.

The Mill Valley girls squad finished second in the team standings behind Lansing.