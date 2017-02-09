St. James bowling earns second straight tournament sweep

— One day removed from winning the Archbishop's Cup against Bishop Miege, St. Thomas Aquinas and Topeka Hayden on Tuesday at Olathe Lanes East, the St. James boys and girls bowling team came back for more on Wednesday.

The Thunder rolled to two more first-places finishes, as they swept their quad against Blue Valley, BV Northwest and Gardner-Edgerton.

The two individual champions also came from St. James on Wednesday, after Meredith Bierbaum won the girls tournament, and Evan Johnson came out on top on the boys side.

Bierbaum rolled a three-game series of 534 to win the tournament by 75 pins. The success of the St. James junior was fueled by picking up 15 of her 21 spares.

"That's like really key in bowling is to pick up your spares, and my coach always says that if you get a spare, you can get a strike your next ball," Bierbaum said. "That's just optimism going into it."

Not all of Bierbaum's spare pickups were simple ones either. Bierbaum had one split in each game, and notched a spare on each one.

"I just try to at least get one, and I always try to pick up the split no matter what because it's very unlikely that you're going to pick it up, so you might as well try anyways," Bierbaum said.

After rolling a 454 series on Tuesday, Bierbaum started off Wednesday's quad on a roll with a first-game score of 193. Even though Bierbaum's did not have her best day on Tuesday, she was happy to see that her teammates step up.

"It was a lot of fun," Bierbaum said. "I had a down day yesterday, so it was nice that I could rely on my team to pick me back up. We all bowled fairly well yesterday, so it was nice to was nice to win the Archbishop's Cup back."

Katelynn Morris followed Bierbaum in second place on Wednesday with a 459 series.

St. James also had the top two bowlers in the boys tournament, as Johnson and Eddie Schreiner paced the Thunder. Johnson posted a series score of 594, and Schreiner followed with a three-game total of 580.

Unlike Bierbaum, Johnson had a hard time with picking up his spares, but he made up for it with a few long streaks of strikes. Johnson had four straight strikes in the second and third games.

"Today I just struggled with my focus early on. I was having a hard time concentrating on just the form, but in the second and third game I was figuring it out and starting to strike more," Johnson said. "I had a few bone-head misses on some really easy spares, which would have helped a lot. But obviously we got the job done today."

Schreiner's runner-up performance on Wednesday gave him his second straight top-three performance. Schreiner rolled a 596 series on Tuesday, just one pin behind Grant Huerter for the team lead.

Johnson feels good about where the team is at entering the stretch run of the season. The Thunder have some high expectations with the Eastern Kansas League, regionals and state on the horizon.

"We want to make state and bring the team to state," Johnson said. "That's been our goal since we were freshmen. And of course win the EKL, but if we could go to state, that would be awesome."