SMNW alum, Washburn junior Skeens selected to CoSIDA Academic All-District first team

— Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus and Washburn junior Brady Skeens has stuffed the stat sheet again during the 2016-17 season, but the 6-foot-7 forward has stood out for more than just his play on the court.

On Thursday, Skeens was named to the CoSIDA first team academic all-district squad. As a double-major in finance and management, Skeens has maintained a 3.72 grade-point average. Skeens is also pursuing minors in computer science information, leadership studies and economics.

The 2014 SM Northwest graduate has led the Ichabods to a 15-8 record going into Saturday's road matchup against No. 1 Northwest Missouri State. Skeens is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Skeens — the reigning MIAA Defensive Player of the Year — has swatted away 74 shots to break his own single-season blocks record. The Washburn forward is also the school-record holder for career blocks with 147.

Joining Skeens on the CoSIDA NCAA Division II Great American/Mid-America/Northern Sun academic all-district first team were Northern State's Mack Arvidson, Harding's Will Francis, Minnesota State-Moorhead's Aaron Lien and Central Missouri's Spencer Reaves.

Skeens will be on the list of nominees for the CoSIDA Academic All-American team.