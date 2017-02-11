Basketball roundup: Nachbar nets career-high 34 points to lead SMNW past SM East

— Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Jordann Nachbar poured in a career-high 34 points to lead the Cougars to a 60-46 victory over SM East on Friday.

Senior Emmalee Rose joined Nachbar in double figures with 13 points.

The Cougars led by five points at the end of the third quarter, but exploded for 23 points in the fourth to put the Lancers away.

Northwest (12-4, No. 10 in Class 6A) will host Olathe East (No. 6 in 6A) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Butler 52, Maranatha Christian Academy 41

Maranatha Christian Academy suffered its fourth straight loss after falling to Butler (Mo.), 52-41.

The Eagles will get the chance to bounce right back when they host Bunceton at 10:30 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36

OVERLAND PARK — Mill Valley fell in a hole early, and couldn't recover in its 52-36 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Saints (No. 2 in Class 5A) led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter, and were still able to keep the Jaguars at bay despite only scoring 12 combined points in the second and third.

Elena Artis scored 12 points to lead the Jaguars.

Mill Valley (8-9) will return home to play Blue Valley Northwest at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Paola 52, De Soto 27

PAOLA — The offense never got going for De Soto in its 52-27 loss to Paola.

Mariah Grizzle scored 16 points, but no other Wildcat tallied more than four.

Paola (No. 6 in Class 4A-I) knocked down nine 3-pointers to De Soto's one.

The Wildcats (11-6, No. 8 in 5A) will finish off their regular season schedule at home — starting with a match-up against Eudora at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bishop Miege 61, St. James Academy 18

ROELAND PARK — St. James Academy saw its two-game winning streak come to an end after a 61-18 loss to Bishop Miege.

Torri Kempf paced the Thunder offensively for the second straight contest with eight points.

Eleven different players scored for Miege (ranked No. 2 in Class 4A-I).

The Thunder (4-11) will host Blue Valley North (No. 4 in 6A) at 7 p.m. Monday.

BOYS

Shawnee Mission East 51, SM Northwest 48

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — Shawnee Mission Northwest went down to the wire against SM East, but the Cougars came up short in a 51-48 loss to the Lancers.

The Cougars (7-9) tied it with a minute left, but were not able to take a lead down the stretch.

Alex Oleson led SM Northwest with 12 points, and Noah Kendall and Jaylen Love were also in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.

Northwest will return home to play Olathe East at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Butler 65, Maranatha Christian Academy 59

Maranatha Christian Academy led by six points at halftime, but went on to lose by the same margin after falling to Butler (Mo.), 65-59.

The Eagles (6-7) will have a quick turnaround as they host Bunceton at noon.

Paola 61, De Soto 53

PAOLA — Alex Wilcox and Noah Wilson scored 14 points apiece, but De Soto fell to Paola, 61-53.

The Wildcats (3-14) will wrap up the regular season with three straight homes games — the first of which will be against Eudora (ranked No. 2 in Class 4A-I) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bishop Miege 71, St. James Academy 59

ROELAND PARK — St. James Academy drained 11-pointers, but they weren't enough in a 71-59 loss to Bishop Miege.

Spencer Kaifes paced the Thunder from behind the arc by hitting four 3-pointers to account for 12 of his 14 points. Will McKee added three treys, and led the Thunder with 17 points.

Bishop Miege forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl led all scorers with 27 points.

The Stags (ranked No. 1 in Class 4A-I) led by eight at halftime, before out-scoring the Thunder, 25-14, in the third quarter.

The Thunder (9-5, No. 10 in 5A) will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. against Topeka Hayden (No. 6 in 4A-II) at Blue Valley Northwest in the Best of the Midwest Showcase.

St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Mill Valley 51

OVERLAND PARK — Mill Valley was faced with a 12-point deficit at the end of the first quarter against St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Jaguars could not recover in their 72-51 loss to the Saints.

Blake Montgomery led the Jaguars in scoring for the second straight game with 13 points. Darius McLemore added nine points, and Ike Valencia and Tanner Moore chipped in eight apiece.

Angelo Allegri scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Saints (ranked No. 2 in Class 5A).

The Jaguars (4-13) will try to get back on track at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Blue Valley Northwest (No. 1 in 6A).