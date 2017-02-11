SM North falls off late against SM West

— Shawnee Mission North freshman LeLe Love has been accustomed to carrying the load offensively for the Indians, and such was the case again on Friday against SM West.

The Indians trailed by as many as 13 points in the first quarter, but Love led the way as they cut the deficit to three late in the third. The Indians' offense stalled, though, when Love went to the bench with a leg cramp with 4:45 remaining, and the Vikings coasted to a 53-36 victory.

Love led the Indians with 18 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

"I was impressed with how we came back. We battled, and I think we were down by four with three or four minutes to go," SM North coach Brian McIntosh said. "I don't know what we ended up losing by, but you've got to be tough enough to finish games. That's probably the toughest part.

"I think when it was around that four-point spread that Hannah (Redick) missed two pretty good looks. We executed one of our better games, and got the looks that we wanted. We just didn't have them fall at the right time. We've got to be able to finish down the stretch in those close games."

Love scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half, but she had some help from Redick in the third quarter. Redick was fired up after knocking down two of her three 3-pointers in the third, which was a welcomed sign in a number of ways for McIntosh.

"Absolutely because that's what we talked about after we got beat at Lawrence Free State (on Tuesday). We didn't have too much energy from our players and the passion to compete," said McIntosh of the normally-maligned junior guard. "It's nice to see when players so emotion. I want them to yell and get emotional and let that lead to a defensive stop.

"I think some of it is figuring out exactly what we're supposed to be doing, but Hannah is an upperclassmen who had a little bit of minutes last year so she's been around me long enough to know what I expect. We need that from her to finish the season, and we also need that from her going into next season."

While McIntosh is looking for other players to continue stepping up on the offensive end, defense has always been his first point of emphasis. But when the Indians struggled to stop the Vikings as they build a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, McIntosh said there was more he could have done to help his team.

"That was my fault that we got down like we did," McIntosh said. "We were a little bit more reserved than we typically are in our half-court trap. Then when I realized what we needed to do, we made the adjustment when we were down so I'll take the blame for our slow start."

The Indians (4-12) lost their third straight contest, but McIntosh said that his squad is making plenty of progress as the end of the regular season nears.

"We're trying to change a culture, and it takes time. Where some people might not be able to see it, I'm happy with the steps that we are taking because it's going to benefit us next season," McIntosh said. "So that's the exciting part for me. It just takes some time to build something special, so we have to remember that and our kids have to remember that and still continue to work hard.

"I think we are winning behind the scenes. We may not be winning on the scoreboard yet, but we're doing the right things in the weight room, we're doing the right things at practice, we're doing the right things in the summertime and that eventually will start showing up on the scoreboard."

North will host Lawrence High (No. 7 in Class 6A) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.