SM North upends SM West, 61-55

— After suffering a heart-breaking one-point road loss to Free State (ranked No. 7 in Class 6A) on Tuesday, Shawnee Mission North's boys basketball team came out with plenty of motivation and energy in its 61-55 win over SM West on Friday.

The Indians (5-11) had a balanced offensive effort, as seniors Avante Williams and Danny Bradley scored 19 and 15 points, respectively. Sophomores Jarrett Hensley and KT Harris netted eight points apiece, and Amari Williams added seven.

"The boys played hard. They've been playing hard," SM North coach Steve Stitzer said. "They lost by one to Free State, and they took that pretty hard. Hopefully we can turn it around a little bit."

North hit West with a 14-2 run in the first three and a half minutes, and led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. But every time the Indians seemed poised the break the game open, the Vikings fought right back in it.

Senior Will Schneider helped spark the Indians with four points in the first quarter, and set the tone on the boards before picking up his third foul less than a minute into the second. After Schneider went to the bench, the Vikings went on an 8-1 run to cut North's lead to four.

The up-and-down second quarter continued with Avante Williams scoring seven points during a 12-0 run to push the Indians' lead back to 16, but North seized some of that momentum back with a quick 6-0 spurt to end the half. The Indians went into the locker room with a 33-23 lead.

The brief momentum did carry over for the Vikings after the break, too. The West senior duo of Mike Hood and Jason Potter combined to score the first eight points of the second half, and Stitzer promptly called a timeout after seeing the Indians' lead by cut to two.

The Indians came out of the timeout with a 7-1 run to extend their lead back to eight, but the Vikings answered again, as a Cameron Southern dunk capped off a 7-0 West spurt to trim North's advantage to 40-39.

West had a chance to take its first lead on the next possession, but Bradley came up with a steal and went coast-to-coast for the layup to help bring North back to life. It was one of Stitzer's promising sophomores, though, that sparked the Indians when they needed it most in the third quarter. Harris scored six of his eight points in the third to help give the Indians a 48-43 lead going into the fourth.

"I felt good about it. I felt that it was an energy boost for the team," Harris said. "We got our team playing better as a unit and together."

The Indians clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter to push their lead back up to 16, and Stitzer and his coaching staff thought the game was in the bag. North used a 13-2 run in the fourth to go up 61-45 with 1:36 to go.

But all of a sudden within an eight-second span, the Indians saw their lead get trimmed to nine. Avante Williams picked up a personal and technical foul, and West senior Zach Witters capitalized with four straight free throws. Hood then hit one of his two 3-pointers to cut the Vikings' advantage to 61-52 with 1:28 to play.

"We just gave up seven points in 10 seconds," Schneider said to his teammates going into North's timeout. "We can't be dumb."

The Indians had the chance to put the game away again at the free-throw line, but Avante Williams missed two freebies and Schneider clanked the front end of a one-and-one to keep the Vikings' hopes alive.

Witters knocked down a 3-pointer with 29.5 seconds left, but it marked the end of the Vikings' valiant comeback attempt.

Despite being six games under .500, the Indians are now 4-3 in Sunflower League play, and are starting to realize their potential if they stay focused throughout each game.

"It's very big because most games we haven't played a full 32 (minutes)," Bradley said.

Bradley firmly believes that the Indians can still make another state tournament run. Olathe Northwest and Lawrence High are currently tied with for the top two seeds in North's sub-state at 11-4, but SM East (8-7), SM South (8-8), SM West (8-8) and SM Northwest (7-9) are all still within striking distance. At 5-11, SM North would be the No. 7 seed ahead of Wyandotte if the season ended today.

"We've talked about that," Bradley, who scored 35 points in Tuesday's loss to Free State, said. "We know our record is not the best, but if we can just close out the season strong and get a nice seed, we can be in that third or fourth seed or end up playing that third or fourth seed, which gives us a great chance of going back to state."