Hornung helps St. James push past Hayden, 74-61

— St. James Academy sophomore David Hornung only took one shot during the Thunder's 74-61 win over Topeka Hayden on Saturday at Blue Valley Northwest in the 810 Varsity Best of the Midwest Showcase, but his coach and teammates felt that the 6-foot-2 guard was one of the most valuable players on the court.

Hornung made it a point to get the ball inside to St. James post players Keenan Fitzmorris, Will McKee and Kyle Dekraai, and wasn't afraid to mix it up down low himself, as he finished with a team-high six assists and five rebounds.

"It's really fun having these guys around me — Zach (Thornhill), Will, Kyle, Keenan — all the way down the line," Hornung said. "It's so easy to assist to them. My job is easy. They get open and I have to find them, but they'll hit every shot I pass to them."

The St. James sophomore spread the wealth to help Fitzmorris, Thornhill, Dekraai and McKee all score in double figures. Fitzmorris led the way with 19 points, Thornhill and Dekraai poured in 16 apiece and McKee finished with 12.

"David played incredible tonight. He was finding everyone, taking care of the ball, getting rebounds," said Fitzmorris of Hornung. "He was doing all of the little things and big things. He was great for our team."

The Thunder (11-5, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A) bolted out to a 39-28 halftime lead after ending the second quarter on a 17-6 run — which was sparked by three 3-pointers from senior Spencer Kaifes.

"Spencer has been really, really great for us this year. He's a really good shooter, and he struggled to shoot last year," Dohm said. "We told him this year that we're just going to let him let it fly because that's going to be a key element in stretching the defenses."

St. James saw its double-digit lead disappear in a flash, though, after a 6-foot-4 Hayden sophomore Zach Harvey took the game over. Harvey — who has already received scholarship offers from Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton, Kansas State and Northwestern — turned a 12-point deficit to a two-point lead with a personal 14-0 run in the third quarter.

"He got a couple of open looks," said Dohm of Harvey, who finished with 24 points. "Our guys stared at him a couple of times instead of challenging him. He made a couple of threes on our guys when their hands were down. He got into a really good rhythm."

Fitzmorris snapped Harvey's hot streak with a 3-pointer to give the Thunder the lead back at 47-46, but the Hayden sophomore found Levi Braun for two to put the Wildcats (11-5, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A-II) up by one going into the fourth.

Since the Thunder were struggling to stop Harvey in their traditional man-to-man defense, Dohm begrudgingly decided to have St. James play some zone in the fourth. The Thunder went on to out-score the Wildcats, 27-13, over the final eight minutes.

"I'm really stubborn and I don't like to play zone," Dohm said. "That's probably the most zone we've played since I've been here. We just thought with our length that we would do a better job of playing them in that than in one-on-one situations to where Harvey is really, really good. The zone was really good for us tonight."

The Thunder will return to Eastern Kansas League action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at BV North. The Mustangs are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A.

St. James (74)

Spencer Kaifes 3-5 0-0 9, Zach Thornhill 6-10 3-4 16, Casey Worley 0-1 0-0 0, Will McKee 4-8 2-3 12, David Hornung 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Dunsmore 1-2 0-0 2, Kyle Dekraai 7-9 1-4 16, Keenan Fitzmorris 8-12 2-2 19. Totals: 29-48 8-13 74.

Hayden (61)

Kendall Sutton 3-5 0-1 6, Zach Harvey 8-14 6-7 24, DeShawn Hanika 4-9 4-4 13, Jett Canfield 3-10 3-3 12, Hayden Federico 1-1 0-0 2, Levi Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Carson Dinkle 1-2 0-0 2, Scott Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 21-46 13-15 61.

St. James 17 22 8 27 — 74

Hayden 16 12 20 13 — 61

Three-point goals: St. James 8-13 (Kaifes 3, Fitzmorris 3, Mckee 2, Thornhill, Dekraai); Hayden 6-20 (Canfield 3, Harvey 2, Hanika). Fouled out: None. Turnovers: St. James 10, Hayden 9.