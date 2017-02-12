Wrestling roundup: SMNW’s Brockmann, De Soto’s Panagakis win league titles

— Shawnee Mission Northwest's sophomore Charles Brockmann's standout season continued with a first-place finish on Saturday at the Sunflower League tournament at SM South.

The SM Northwest 113-pounder won by fall over SM South's Louis Loeb and SM North's Aidan Randall to reach the finals. Brockmann won a 14-5 major decision over SM East's Dane Erickson in the title match to improve to 33-2 on the season.

Aidan Quinn joined Brockmann as the other SM Northwest wrestler to qualify for the finals. Quinn won by fall over SM South's Seth Renfro and Olathe North's Devin Stoker, and then defeated Leavenworth's Dylan McLain by injury default in the semifinals.

The quest for the 152-pound weight class champion ended for Quinn in the title match against SM West's Juan Arambula, as he lost by a 9-4 decision.

Jerad Habben, Carlos Berrios and Devonte Smith all finished sixth in their respective weight classes to round out the placers for the Cougars. Northwest placed eighth as a team.

After falling to Brockmann, Randall battled back to finish fifth in the 113-pound weight class to lead SM North. Gustavo Rocha also placed fifth in the 195-pound weight class for the Indians.

North placed 12th in the team standings.

The Indians and Cougars will wrestle at the Class 6A east regional tournament on Friday and Saturday at Blue Valley.

De Soto seventh in Frontier League duals

DE SOTO — De Soto senior Nate Panagakis rolled to a Frontier League weight class championship after winning five matches by fall and another by forfeit Friday and Saturday at DHS.

Panagakis pinned Spring Hill's Alex Denning, Paola's Jaden Knecht, Ottawa's Chandler Bloomer and Baldwin's Cy Hockey in the first period, and won by fall over Louisburg's Austin Moore in the second.

The De Soto 170-pounder was one of eight Wildcats to earn all-league honors.

De Soto senior Caleb McQuality finished second in the 220-pound weight class after posting a record of 5-1. The Wildcats also had three third-place finishers in Lawson Marshall (3-1 record, 285 pounds), Michael Lynn (4-2, 145) and Nick Nguyen (3-3, 106).

Rounding out the all-league wrestlers for the Wildcats were Dustin Pierce (138 pounds), Evan Werner (126) and Lane Werner (113) — who all placed fourth in their weight classes after going 3-3.

De Soto placed seventh as a team, and its lone dual win came over Baldwin by the score of 46-31.

De Soto will wrestle at the 5A east regional tournament on Friday and Saturday at Leavenworth.