Basketball roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto, Maranatha girls win

— It was déjà vu all over again and then some for the Mill Valley girls basketball team in its road contest against Blue Valley Northwest on Tuesday.

The Jaguars outlasted the Huskies, 63-56, in double overtime to pick up their second nail-biting win over their Eastern Kansas League foe. Mill Valley defeated BV Northwest, 44-39, in overtime on Dec. 1 in its season opener.

Senior Ashlyn Hendrix tallied a game-high 22 points to pace the Jaguars, and junior Evan Zars added 17.

Mill Valley out-scored BV Northwest, 8-1, in the second overtime.

The Jaguars (9-9) will play their final regular season home game against BV North (No. 4 in Class 6A) at 6 p.m. Friday.

De Soto 56, Eudora 31

DE SOTO — De Soto seniors Julia Johnson and Sydney Jones scored 19 and 13 points, respectively, to power the Wildcats past Eudora, 56-31.

Nine different Wildcats scored in the 25-point win to help De Soto bounce back from a 25-point loss on Friday against Paola.

The Wildcats stifled Eudora defensively, as no Cardinal was able to score in double figures.

De Soto (12-6, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A) will have Friday off before taking the court for another home match-up at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Louisburg.

Maranatha Christian Academy 47, Heritage Christian 39

OLATHE — Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder scored 15 points to lead the Eagles to a 47-39 win over Heritage Christian.

The Eagles are winners of back-to-back games for the first time this season, as they also upended Bunceton (Mo.), 45-35, on Saturday.

Heritage Christian pulled within four points with five-plus minutes to play, but Maranatha kept its composure down the stretch.

Maggie Friesen and Shelby Adcock added nine and eight points, respectively, for Maranatha.

The Eagles (5-10) will play on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against Barstow (Mo.).

Olathe East 43, Shawnee Mission Northwest 28

In a battle of top-10 ranked teams in Class 6A, No. 10 Olathe East rolled to a 43-28 victory over No. 8 Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore Hannah Black led the Cougars with seven points.

Olathe East senior Regan Schmacher was the only scorer in double figures with 13 points.

The Cougars (12-5) saw their five-game winning streak snapped, and will try to bounce back in another home game against SM West at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Blue Valley North 53, St. James 40

OVERLAND PARK — Junior Mary Goetz and senior Emily Kaufman scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, but it was not enough to push St. James past Blue Valley North in the Thunder's 53-40 loss to the Mustangs on Monday.

The Thunder (4-12) will try to get back on track at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Gardner-Edgerton. The Blazers are ranked No. 7 in Class 6A.

BOYS

Olathe East 65, Shawnee Mission Northwest 55

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior C.C. Ghilardi scored a game-high 24 points, but the Cougars fell to Olathe East, 65-55.

The Hawks used a balanced offensive attack to defeat the Cougars, as four players scored in double figures. Kaleb Mackey led the way for the Hawks with 14 points.

The Cougars (7-10) trailed by eight points at halftime, and the Hawks kept them at bay after the break.

Northwest will play at home again at 7 p.m. Friday against SM West.

Blue Valley North 63, St. James Academy 51

OVERLAND PARK — St. James Academy had three players score in double figures, but the Thunder could not keep pace with Blue Valley North in their 63-51 loss to the Mustangs.

Zach Thornhill led the Thunder with 14 points, and Keenan Fitzmorris and Will McKee added 13 and 11, respectively.

Blue Valley North's Nick Orr led all scorers with 19 points. Colby Bullock and Miles Emery poured in 18 and 14 points, respectively, to join Orr in doubles figures for the Mustangs (ranked No. 2 in Class 6A).

The Thunder (10-6, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A) will be right back in action at 7 p.m. as they play host to Rockhurst.

Eudora 65, De Soto 52

DE SOTO — De Soto gave the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A-I quite the scare for one half, but Creighton signee Mitchell Ballock and Eudora powered past the Wildcats, 65-52.

The Wildcats (3-15) led 32-27 at the break, but the Cardinals took control in the third — out-scoring De Soto, 19-7.

Ballock poured in 30 points, and was the only Cardinal in double figures.

Grant Noll netted 20 points to pace the Wildcats.

De Soto will round out the regular season at home against Louisburg on Tuesday and Baldwin on Feb. 24. Both games will tip at 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian 75, Maranatha Christian Academy 61

OLATHE — Maranatha Christian Academy saw a five-point halftime lead slip away as the Eagles lost to Heritage Christian, 75-61.

Maranatha trailed Heritage Christian by one point with 3:30 to play, but was out-scored 15-2 the rest of the way.

The Eagles (7-8) were unable to build off their momentum from a convincing 81-42 victory over Bunceton (Mo.) on Saturday, which was propelled by a 40-point output from freshman Andrew Fortin.

Maranatha will look to get back on track in another road tilt at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Barstow (Mo.).

Blue Valley Northwest 82, Mill Valley 52

The No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A was firing on all cylinders against Mill Valley in the second half, as Blue Valley Northwest upended the Jaguars' 82-52.

The Jaguars were within striking distance at halftime — trailing 34-27 — but the Huskies went off for 48 points after the break.

Blake Montgomery and Darius McLemore kept the Jaguars in it with seven points apiece in the first half.

Darien Jackson scored 27 points for BV Northwest to lead all scorers.

The Jaguars (4-14) will host BV North at 7:30 p.m. Friday.