Jewish Community Center hosts Indoor Triathlon Feb. 26

The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, but inside the Jewish Community Center (The J), conditions will be perfect for its Indoor Triathlon.

The triathlon will take place at 7 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the The J, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park.



Indoor Triathlon participants must be at least 14 years old.

Registration must be completed by Thursday, Feb. 23.

The triathlon includes swimming, biking on Keiser Bikes and a run.

All participants will be notified of their start time prior to the event.



There are two divisions for the Triathlon:

Sprint: Competitors will swim 750 yards, bike the equivalent of 12.4 miles and run 3.1 miles.

Super sprint: Competitors will swim 400 yards, bike eight miles and run two miles.

Medals will be awarded; the overall male and female winners will receive gift certificates.

Fees for the Indoor Triathlon are $39 for J members and $54 for non-members. The J relay team entry fee is $78 and $102 for non-member relay teams.

To register for the triathlon, go to www.active.com or call 913-827-8010.

A portion of the proceeds from the triathlon supports the organization’s financial assistance programs.