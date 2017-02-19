Basketball roundup: Mill Valley, St. James girls win; St. James boys upend Gardner-Edgerton

— St. James Academy's girls basketball team outlasted St. Teresa's for a 39-33 double-overtime victory on Saturday.

The Thunder and Stars were tied at 28 at the end of regulation and 30 after the first overtime, but St. James out-scored St. Teresa's, 9-3, in the second extra period.

Junior Mary Goetz led the Thunder with 12 points, and senior Emily Kaufman joined her in double figures with 10.

St. James (5-13) will go for its second victory of the season over Blue Valley West at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road.

Mill Valley 61, Blue Valley North 58

Junior Evan Zars (15 points), senior Ashlyn Driskell (14) and sophomore Claire Kaifes (13) all scored in double figures to help the Jaguars power past Blue Valley North on Friday.

Sophomore Presley Barton and senior Elena Artis scored eight and seven points, respectively, to add to the Jaguars' balanced offensive effort, and Trinity Knapp rounded out the scoring for Mill Valley with four.

The Jaguars moved back over the .500 mark at 10-9 with their victory over the Mustangs (ranked No. 4 in Class 6A). Mill Valley will end the regular season on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against Blue Valley.

Shawnee Mission South 46, Shawnee Mission North 45

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission North fell just short of picking up its fifth win of the season after falling to SM South, 46-45.

The Raiders led 23-16 at halftime, but the Indians' comeback fell just short.

The Indians (4-15) will conclude the regular season with home games on Tuesday against Olathe North and Friday against SM Northwest (ranked No. 8 in Class 6A). Both games will tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Barstow 40, Maranatha Christian Academy 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maranatha Christian Academy only trailed Barstow by one after eight minutes, but a scoreless second quarter proved to be costly in a 40-20 loss to the Knights.

Shelby Adcock knocked down two 3-pointers and led the Eagles with eight points.

Maranatha (5-11) will be back in action on Tuesday against Kansas City Christian.

BOYS

St. James Academy 71, Gardner-Edgerton 57

LENEXA — St. James Academy senior Will Mckee poured in a game-high 21 points to power the Thunder to a 71-57 win over Garnder-Edgerton.

Thunder junior Keenan Fitzmorris joined Mckee in double figures with 18 points.

St. James built a 42-23 halftime lead, and never looked back.

The Thunder (12-6, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A) will play Blue Valley West at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shawnee Mission South 63, SM North 60

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission North owned a nine-point halftime lead, but could not hold off SM South in a 63-60 loss to the Raiders.

Avante Williams led SM North with 17 points. Amari Williams also scored in double figures with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

South's AJ Webster led all scorers with 22 points.

The Indians (6-12) will round out their regular season at home against Olathe North on Tuesday and SM Northwest on Friday. Both contests are set for 7 p.m.

Barstow 88, Maranatha Christian Academy 54

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maranatha Christian Academy could not slow down Barstow standout guard Jacob Gilyard in its 88-54 loss to the Knights.

The Richmond signee scored his 2,000th career point, as he poured in a game-high 48 in less than three quarters.

The Eagles (7-9) will try to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Kansas City Christian.

Blue Valley North 61, Mill Valley 45

Mill Valley could not overcome a 10-point first-quarter deficit in its 61-45 loss to Blue Valley North.

The Jaguars (4-15) trailed 21-11 after first quarter, and the Mustangs (ranked No. 5 in Class 6A) were able to keep them at bay the rest of the way.

Mill Valley will end its regular season on the road against Blue Valley (ranked No. 2 in 6A) at 7 p.m. Friday.