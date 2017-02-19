Mill Valley second, SJA sixth, De Soto 10th at 5A regional wrestling

— Mill Valley senior Dylan Gowin and juniors Conner Ward and Jarrett Bendure won their weight classes at the Class 5A East regional tournament on Saturday to lead the Jaguars to a second-place finish.

The Jaguars finished five points behind Blue Valley Southwest for the regional championship.

Gowin, Ward and Bendure led a group of 11 Jaguar wrestlers that placed eighth or better to qualify for Saturday's Class 5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Gowin will be the top overall seed in the 120-pound weight class at the state tournament. The Mill Valley senior earned pins against Leavenworth's Hartwell Taylor and Schlagle's Mason Turner and won by tech fall over BV Southwest's Joseph Dennison at regionals.

Ward will also be the No. 1 seed at state in his weight class after going 3-0 on Saturday. The Mill Valley 132-pounder won by fall over Seaman's Landon Williard, by tech fall over Lansing's Claye Howard and by major decision over BV Southwest's Riley McCall.

Bendure rounded out the regional champions for the Jaguars by going 3-0 in the 138-pound weight class. The Jaguar junior won by fall over De Soto's Dustin Pierce, tech fall over Shawnee Heights' Cade Wathke and by decision over Leavenworth's Joey Hancock.

Joey Gray nearly won the third straight weight class for the Jaguars in the 145-pound bracket, but lost by tech fall to Leavenworth's Anthony Gould in the title match. Gray pinned Washington's Caleb Rose and St. James' Max Lutz and won by major decision over Aquinas' Tommy Carroll to reach the championship match.

The other state qualifiers for the Jaguars were Bryson Markovich (third, 126 pounds), Jett Bendure (third, 160), Hayden Keopke (third, 170), Austin Keal (fourth, 106), Alec Derritt (fifth, 285), Austin Crocker (sixth, 152), Sage Sieperda (sixth, 182) and Derek Wiedner (eighth, 195).

Lautt, Cokeley lead St. James to sixth

St. James Academy placed sixth at the 5A East regional tournament behind weight-class champions Clay Lautt and Sammy Cokeley.

Cokeley won the 170-pound weight class after winning by fall over Highland Park's Xavaire Hampton and earning decisions over Pittsburg's Joseph Tallie and Shawnee Heights' Jake Patterson.

Lautt followed up Cokeley in the 182-pound weight class, as he breezed to four straight wins. The St. James senior pinned Seaman's Taylor Carter, Sieperda and Pittsburg's Christian Hyde before winning by injury default against BV Southwest's Johnnie Kramer in the title match.

St. James also had two regional runners-up in 126-pounder Drew Ernsdorff and 152-pounder Cade Lautt. Ernsdorff pinned Turner's Trenton Umberger and Seaman's Dray Podlena before winning by major decision over Markovich in the semifinals.

Ernsdorff came up just short in the title match, as he lost a 3-1 decision to Lansing's Joseph Irvin.

Cade Lautt rattled off wins against Sumner's Michael Shultz, Crocker, BV Southwest's Michael Stack before losing by injury default to Pittsburg's Wes Jameson in the title match.

TJ Miller (fifth place, 106 pounds), Lutz (seventh, 145) and Dominic Stean (seventh, 220) rounded out the state qualifiers for the Thunder.

De Soto qualifies five for state

Nate Panagakis led De Soto to a 10th-place finish after earning regional runner-up honors in the 170-pound weight class.

Panagakis won by fall over Washington's Adarius Williams and BV Southwest's Jake Christie, and won by injury default against St. Thomas Aquinas' Jacob Hunsperger to reach the title match. The De Soto 170-pounder lost by major decision against Leavenworth's Daniel Butler, who remained undefeated at 34-0.

De Soto heavyweight Lawson Marshall bounced back in a big way after losing his first match to Schlagle's Tylen Wallace. Marshall rattled off four straight wins against Seaman's Daniel Lawrukiewicz, Shawnee Heights' Ethan Shuman, Mill Valley's Alec Derritt and Washington's Isaiah Vigil to take third place in the 285-pound weight class.

Caleb McQuality also made a long run on the back side of the 220-pound weight class bracket after losing his opening match. McQuality lost his first and last match of the day to Shawnee Heights' Tristan Killman, but defeated Harmon's Gerardo Ramirez, St. James Academy's Dominic Stean and Aquinas' Peyton Reeves to go 3-2 for the tournament.

Lane Warner (113 pounds) and Dustin Pierce (138) will join McQuality, Marshall and Panagakis at the state tournament after placing eighth in their respective weight classes.

Below is the schedule of first-round matches for the Jaguars, Thunder and Wildcats' state qualifiers.

Mill Valley

106 — Austin Keal (20-18) vs. Goddard's Jason Henschel (31-13)

120 — Dylan Gowin (19-2) vs. Bye

126 — Bryson Markovich (30-16) vs. Newton's Andrew Trowbridge (21-17)

132 — Conner Ward (33-3) vs. Emporia's Austin Umana (17-21)

138 — Jarrett Bendure (32-6) vs. Topeka West's TJ Peterson (19-8)

145 — Joey Gray (23-14) vs. Great Bend's Gage Fritz (25-7)

152 — Austin Crocker (23-21) vs. Salina Central's Donivyn Will (31-6)

160 — Jett Bendure (30-13) vs. Liberal's Josh Martinez (27-10)

170 — Hayden Keopke (24-8) vs. Emporia's Drew Baker (22-18)

182 — Sage Sieperda (13-18) vs. Goddard's Austin Andres (36-5)

195 — Derek Wiedner (2-11) vs. Goddard's Cale Davidson (32-1)

285 — Alec Derritt (20-12) vs. Great Bend's Noah Presson (17-7)

St. James

106 — TJ Miller (18-19) vs. Great Bend's Drew Liles (28-11)

126 — Drew Ernsdorff (32-16) vs. Great Bend's George Weber (28-15)

145 — Max Lutz (20-22) vs. Andover's Paul Stuart (31-4)

152 — Cade Lautt (31-18) vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel's Sam Muir (25-15)

170 — Sammy Cokeley (40-4) vs. Wichita Heights' Courtez Orange (14-18)

182 — Clay Lautt (44-1) vs. Valley Center's Kaden Lewis (25-18)

220 — Dominic Stean (28-15) vs. Newton's Cyle Gautschi (24-11)

De Soto

113 — Lane Warner (13-26) vs. Salina Central's Drew Burgoon (31-3)

138 — Dustin Pierce (23-23) vs. Arkansas City's Jake Beason (38-2)

170 — Nate Panagakis (42-5) vs. Salina Central's Deriece Bruce (25-15)

220 — Caleb McQuality (30-12) vs. Goddard's Thomas Parks (26-18)

285 — Lawson Marshall (34-12) vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel's Nick Lowe (28-14)