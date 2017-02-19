SMNW girls bowling third at Sunflower League tournament

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys and girls bowling teams have had a lot to smile about with three straight days of tournament, but the Cougars are looking forward to a little bit after Friday's Sunflower League Championships at Park Lanes.

The SM Northwest girls and boys squads were both pleased with their respective finishes on Friday, and with a few adjustments in practice, the Cougars feel like they'll be ready to go for regionals. The SM Northwest girls finished third at the league tournament, while the Cougar boys took sixth.

Junior Alaina Burris paced the Cougars in the girls tournament with a three-game series of 561, which was good for sixth place. Burris rolled games of 182, 167 and 212.

"If we can work together like this next week with a little bit higher scores, we can qualify for state as a team, which is what we want to do," Burris said.

Cheyanne Bolin just missed cracking the top 10 after rolling a series of 535 to take 11th place. Emilia Battles joined Bolin and Burris in the top 15, as she posted a 489 series to come in 14th place. After having a breakout game of 214 in the third game of the district tournament on Thursday, Battles had another 200-plus game of 202 to help the Cougars on Friday.

The Cougars were in third place after the three traditional games, and held their spot after the four Baker-format games to conclude the tournament. Lawrence High and Olathe North were the only teams to finish ahead of the Cougars.

The four Baker games greatly benefited SM North, as the Indians jumped from 10th to seventh by the end of the tournament. The Indians rolled Baker games of 141, 136, 169 and 179 to catapult SM South, Leavenworth and Olathe South after the three traditional games.

"From what my coach told me, we were anticipated to take ninth, so taking two places higher is a lot better," Jazmin Burch said. "Then ideally we can use that to hopefully gain momentum as we approach regionals."

Burch led the Indians with a 471 series to place 21st. The Indians' top bowler got stronger as the traditional games went on by posting scores of 144, 151 and 176.

"I finally was able to just figure it out," Burch said. "I had been dipping my shoulder a lot, so when it came down to those strikes, I was approaching straight on and just hitting it forward."

Jones, Kinsella lead SM Northwest boys

It was a day of ups and downs for the SM Northwest boys bowling team — especially for seniors Kooper Jones and Colton Kinsella.

Jones led the Cougars with a seventh-place finish after rolling a series of 640, and Kinsella was one pin behind him in ninth. Jones won a tiebreaker for seventh against Free State's Alex Jimenez by recording a high game of 257.

The score of 257 rounded out the individual series for Jones, and was also a big bounce-back performance after struggling to a total of 159 in Game 2. Jones still had two 200-plus games after starting the day with a score of 224.

The course of the traditional three games for Jones and Kinsella were very similar. Kinsella rolled games of 211, 170 and 258.

"We really just had to adjust. The lanes and the oil were bending out," Kinsella said. "We weren't adjusting in the second game, and the third game we found our marks."

Kinsella added, "The second game, I was too far inside. My ball was just sliding and not catching and coming back to lock it, but in the third game I found a mark outside and it was coming back perfect."

Outside of the disappointing second game on Friday, Kinsella was pleased with how he and the Cougars' three-day stretch. Kinsella has found success with a new ball, but he developed a small blister while breaking it in. The SM Northwest senior said that the blister should heal up before the Cougars compete at the 6A regional tournament on Friday at Park Lanes.

"(I'm) really confident — especially since we got sixth in league and we didn't have our best three-game stretch," Kinsella said. "I feel pretty confident."

The Indians will join the Cougars at the 6A regional, along with SM West, SM South, SM East, Blue Valley West (girls only), BV North (girls only), Olathe Northwest, Olathe North, Olathe South and Olathe East.

Travis Wunderlin led the SM North boys at the Sunflower League tournament with a three-game individual series of 571. Wunderlin was consistent for the first two games with scores of 212 and 202, before taking a step back with a total of 157 to finish off his series.

The SM North senior finished 29th, and helped the Indians place 12th as a team.