SMNW ninth, SM North 16th at 6A wrestling regional

— Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore Charles Brockmann followed up his Sunflower League weight class championship with a Class 6A East regional title on Saturday at Blue Valley.

Brockmann won by decision over Olathe Northwest's Brady Pellman and pinned Gardner-Edgerton's Carlos Gaeta to set up a clash with SM East's Dane Erickson for the 113-pound weight class championship for the second straight week. The SM Northwest sophomore edged Erickson by a 3-2 decision.

Brockmann led the Cougars to a ninth-place finish, and was one of six SM Northwest wrestlers to qualify for the Class 6A state tournament Friday and Saturday at Hartman Arena in Park City. Brockmann will be the No. 1 seed in the 113-pound weight class.

Junior 120-pounder Jerad Habben and senior 145-pounder DeVonte Smith placed third in their respective weight classes on Saturday.

Habben's lone loss came against Gardner-Edgerton's Drake Taysom by a 7-2 decision before bouncing back with a win by fall over SM West's Victor Cuevas and tech fall against Olathe North's Gunner Murphy.

Smith suffered his first loss after being pinned by Olathe Northwest's Kavian Kalantari, but rebounded with wins by decision over SM South's Gabe Smith and Lawrence High's Stanley Holder.

Aidan Quinn (fifth place, 152 pounds), Kevin Thompson (seventh, 170) and Gabe Arreguin (eighth, 106) also qualified for state.

Willmon leads SM North

Four SM North wrestlers punched their tickets to state on Saturday by placing in the top eight of their respective weight classes.

Tanner Willmon led the way for the Indians by placing fifth in the 195-pound weight class. Willmon went 4-2 for the tournament with three of his wins coming by fall against Lawrence High's A.J. Powell, Blue Valley North's Bennett Beckman and BV West's Logan Caldwell.

Aidan Randall took seventh in the 113-pound weight class, and 120-pounder Nick Alexitch and 220-pounder Jeffrey Downey both earned eighth-place finishes.

Below is the schedule of first-round matches for the SM Northwest and SM North state qualifiers.

Shawnee Mission Northwest

106 — Gabe Arreguin (9-12) vs. Hutchinson's Brian Gates (34-0)

113 — Charles Brockmann (36-2) vs. Free State's Garrett Bradley (22-15)

120 — Jerad Habben (36-5) vs. Free State's Bennett King (25-10)

145 — DeVonte Smith (36-11) vs. Garden City's Curtis Near (30-13)

152 — Aidan Quinn (27-15) vs. Campus' Bryce Schroeder (29-12)

170 — Kevin Thompson (21-20) vs. Washburn Rural's Gavin Carter (27-6)

SM North

113 — Aidan Randall (21-14) vs. Junction City's Jacob Holt (32-13)

120 — Nick Alexitch (7-11) vs. Campus' Boo Dryden (41-2)

195 — Tanner Willmon (19-12) vs. Wichita South's Tyrekus Birch (24-5)

220 — Jeffrey Downey (18-16) vs. Wichita South's Kasdon Arehart (39-3)