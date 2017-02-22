Basketball roundup: Maranatha girls, St. James boys earn victories

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Eagles to a 35-23 victory over Kansas City Christian on Tuesday.

Crowder and the Eagles were dominant on the defensive end, as they shut out KC Christian in the first quarter, and jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

The Eagles will end their regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a home tilt against Waverly.

Maranatha (6-11) will be the No. 4 seed in its Class 2A sub-state, and host No. 5 Heritage Christian (6-13) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Olathe Northwest 55, Shawnee Mission Northwest 48

Shawnee Mission Northwest's losing streak hit three games as the Cougars' comeback against Olathe Northwest fell short in a 55-48 loss to the Ravens.

The third quarter plagued the Cougars for the second straight game, as the were out-scored 22-10 in the period. The Cougars bounced back in the fourth to make in a single-digit contest, but could not erase a 16-point deficit.

Senior Gena Ojeda led the Cougars with 15 points, and junior Jordann Nachbar added 12.

The Cougars (12-7, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A) will end the regular season with a road contest against SM North (4-15) on Friday.

Blue Valley West 50, St. James Academy 37

OVERLAND PARK — Emily Kaufman and Mary Goetz scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, but it was not enough to power St. James Academy past Blue Valley West, as the Thunder fell to the Jaguars, 50-37.

After facing a 14-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter, the Thunder called back in it to make it a three-point game going into the fourth. The Jaguars pulled away in the final quarter, though, by out-scoring the Thunder, 19-9, in the fourth.

The Thunder (5-14) will conclude the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Blue Valley Northwest. St. James is already locked in as the No. 6 seed in its Class 5A sub-state, and will play No. 3 De Soto (12-7) on the road at 7 p.m. on March 1.

Olathe South 59, Shawnee Mission North 32

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission North freshman LeLe Love scored a game-high 17 points, but the Indians fell to Olathe South, 59-32.

The Indians trailed the Falcons (No. 3 in Class 6A), 13-11, at the end of the first quarter, but were held to single digits in each period the rest of the way.

North will end the regular season with its senior night at 5:30 p.m. Friday against SM Northwest.

Boys

St. James Academy 47, Blue Valley West 35

OVERLAND PARK — St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill scored a game-high 20 points, and junior Keenan Fitzmorris added 14 to lead the Thunder to a 47-35 win over Blue Valley West.

The Thunder bolted out to a 20-8 in the first quarter, and kept BV West at bay from there.

St. James (13-6, No. 10 in Class 5A) will take on BV Northwest (ranked No. 1 in Class 6A) at 8 p.m. Friday for senior night.

Olathe South 73, Shawnee Mission North 68

OVERLAND PARK — Avante Williams scored a team-high 27 points. Danny Bradley Jr. and Amari Williams scored 18 and 14 points, respectively.

North could not slow down Olathe South's Nic Slavin, who led all scorers with 42 points. Slavin was two points off his career-high 44, which he netted against SM South on Jan. 10.

The Indians (6-13) will try to end the regular season on a high note for senior night against SM Northwest (7-12) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kansas City Christian 71, Maranatha Christian Academy 61

Maranatha Christian Academy had Kansas City Christian on the ropes midway through the fourth quarter, but the Eagles could not get over the hump in a 71-61 loss to the Panthers.

Roland Hou led Maranatha with 22 points. Jax Holland had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Mitchell Peacher rounded out the Eagles who scored in double figures with 12.

Mitchell Paul scored a game-high 26 for the Panthers.

Maranatha hit 13 3-pointers. Hou knocked down six treys, and Peacher and Holland had four and three, respectively.

The Eagles (7-10) will end their regular season against Waverly at 8 p.m. Friday at home, and then hit the road on Monday for their sub-state opener. Maranatha will be the No. 6 seed, and square off against No. 3 Bishop Seabury (15-4).

Olathe Northwest 50, Shawnee Mission Northwest 38

Shawnee Mission Northwest only trailed by two going into the fourth quarter, but Olathe Northwest pulled away late for a 50-38 victory over the Cougars.

Colton Skeens was the lone Cougars in double figures with 12 points. The senior guard drained three 3-pointers.

The Cougars will try to bounce back on the road against SM North at 7 p.m. Friday.