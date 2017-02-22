De Soto’s Cauthron wins 5A bowling regional; St. James’ Bierbaum state-bound again

— De Soto freshman Sean Cauthron rolled a three-game series of 822 to win Wednesday's Class 5-1A boys bowling regional tournament at Gage Bowl.

Cauthron won the tournament by 26 pins, and was one of three Wildcats to qualify for the 5-1A state tournament, which will take place on March 2 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

De Soto freshman Tyler Lovegren and senior Danny Erickson notched the last two of the six individual state-qualifying berths after rolling respective series scores of 619 and 613. Erickson will be competing in the state tournament for the third straight season.

De Soto placed fourth, and missed out on the final team state-qualifying bid by 182 pins. Topeka West won the the boys team title, and Topeka Seaman and Shawnee Heights rounded out the top three.

St. James finished seventh to round out its 2017 campaign. Jacob Bednar and Evan Johnson paced the Thunder with respective series scores of 590 and 580.

Bierbaum state-bound for St. James

St. James Academy junior Meredith Bierbaum qualified for the Class 5-1A state bowling tournament for the third straight year after placing ninth with a three-game series of 540.

Bierbaum led the Thunder to ninth place, and is looking to crack the top 20 at the state tournament after placing 22nd last year.

The De Soto girls team concluded its season with a 12th-place finish.

Topeka Seaman won the regional title on the girls side, and Shawnee Heights and Augusta also qualified their teams for state.