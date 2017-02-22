Shawnee man named ‘Magician of the Year’

Nearly two decades ago, Keith Leff quit his cushy corporate job and became a full-time magician.

It was one of the best decisions he made in his life.

Instead of sitting behind a computer, Leff now spends his days and nights mesmerizing and wowing crowds of people.

Using flawless sleight-of-hand, he makes cards disappear and reappear. He bends pennies. He eats fire. He produces live doves on stage. Oh, and he pickpockets, but just for show, of course.

The exciting and fast-paced life of a career magician has been kind to the lifelong Shawnee resident.

Late last year, he won the “2016 Close-Up Magician of the Year” contest for the second time at the annual International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) Ring #129 competition.

The prestigious award is a touching honor for a man who gave up everything to follow his dream.

It was reminiscent of the first time he won the title 17 years ago. It was an experience that changed his life.

In 2000, Leff worked in the marketing department at Sprint. During his free time, he perfected and performed close-up magic.

That year, after winning “Magician of the Year,” for the first time, he attended a magic convention in St. Joseph, Mo., and learned tricks of the trade from leaders in the magic industry.

“I saw guys who were making a living doing magic full-time and that’s when I knew I had to take a leap of faith,” Leff said. “I always thought you had to be Criss Angel to be a full-time magician, so it really was eye-opening for me. It was a big risk to leave my job and follow my dream, but my heart was into magic.”

He founded his company Magicreations and began his new journey.

Word-of-mouth spread about his talent and soon he was booking jobs with restaurants, parties and corporate events.

Now, he spends his summers touring the country, performing at state and county fairs and festivals. He gives lectures, sells magic tricks, and teaches how to be a professional magician.

One thing he won’t do? Illusions with giant props.

Leff is a master at close-up magic, preferring to use everyday objects, such as coins, cards, and ropes.

“Sleight of hand is very realistic and it’s very personal,” he said. “It’s the closest thing to real magic because people have the opportunity to experience it right under their nose or even in their hand.”

One of his favorite jobs is mentoring adults, mostly retired ones, on the basic elements of sleight-of-hand.

“A lot of people I’ve met had the same childhood dream as I did, even if they didn’t pursue it,” he said. “And the passion is still there.”

Leff still fondly remembers the day magic entered his life.

When he was seven, he received a magic kit.

“I was completely smitten,” he said. “I was bitten by magic bug very early. I’ll never forget that feeling of elation and pure excitement when I opened that box.”

He still has the box flattened and framed at his magic studio.

As a kid, Leff often performed magic shows for neighborhood kids on his grandma’s porch.

His first paid magic gig was when his ninth grade science teacher hired him to perform at his daughter’s birthday party.

While a student at Kansas State University, Leff was a bartender at nights, performing magic tricks to earn larger tips.

Since then, he has become a member of the IBM and currently serves on the board of directors of the local Heart of America Ring #129.

He is also a past president of another local magic organization, Assembly #38 of the Society of American Magicians.

Will Walker, the owner of Old Shawnee Pizza, told the Dispatch he thinks its really cool Leff won the ‘magician of the year’ award and he’s glad to have him entertain customers each month.

“With pizza being a kid-friendly food, we get a lot of families,” he said. “Kids can get antsy waiting 20 minutes for their food, so it’s nice on a busy night to keep people entertained. They have a fun distraction, so they’re not just twiddling their thumbs.”

The arrangement, which has been going on for more than a decade, has even made Leff even more popular, often landing him gigs.

Walker isn’t surprised.

“We get people calling in and asking when he’s going to be there,” he said. “He definitely has a following.”

Despite living and breathing magic every day, Leff never tires of his profession’s wonder and awe.

“There is so much going on in the world today, so when I cross people’s paths, I want them to be transported to a land where they can relax and forget their troubles,” he said.

It’s something Leff hopes he can continue to do for the rest of his life.

“Whether its through magic, or even humor, I really just want to make a difference in people’s life,” he said. “I feel blessed to do what I do for a living because there’s never a dull moment.”

For more information about Leff, visit www.magicreations.net.