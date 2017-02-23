Mill Valley bowling state-bound after taking second at regionals

— The Mill Valley boys and girls bowling teams have felt right at home this week at Olathe Lanes East.

Two days removed from sweeping the Eastern Kansas League tournament titles, the Jaguars placed second in the boys and girls Class 5-1A regionals to advance to state on March 2nd at Northrock Lanes in Wichita. The Jaguars are sending both the girls and boys teams to the state tournament together for the first time in school history.

"We've had a team go almost every year, but it's usually either the girls or the boys," Mill Valley coach Rick Pollard said. "We've never had both of them go. This year's group really wanted to go altogether."

The Mill Valley girls were the first to punch their tickets to state, as three Jaguars placed in the top 10. Emily Jackson led the way with a three-game series of 523 to place third, and Bri Laluk (503) and Meghan Clark (500) followed in fifth and sixth.

Jackson was at her best during the second half of the first and second games. The Mill Valley junior had a stretch of five strikes on the fifth through ninth frames in Game 1, and put an 'X' on the board on the fifth through eight frames in Game 2.

"I just kind of found my groove and I just kept hitting it," Jackson said.

While Jackson sparked the Jaguars at the regional tournament, the No. 1 bowler for the Mill Valley girls has seemed to change from meet to meet, which Pollard believes is a perfect recipe for success.

"That's the great thing about our team. Each game somebody else is bowling a big game, which adds to the team score," Pollard said. "There's not one person that is always carrying us, which a lot of other teams are. It's great in our benefit because if one person is having a bad day, if happens to be that person, every other team is screwed. But we are in good shape because we have some other people."

Eastern Kansas League champion Abby Berner (17th place, 424 series), Lauren Tracht (34th, 382) and Raya Lehan (44th, 347) rounded out the Jaguars' state-qualifying team.

"I'm excited," Jackson said. "I went my freshman year, and it was really exciting so I'm excited to go back."

The Jaguars finished comfortably in second place with a total of 2,587 after the three traditional and four Baker-format games. Lansing won the tournament with a score of 2,651, and Leavenworth grabbed the final state-qualifying spot with a total of 2,409.

There was much more suspense for the Mill Valley boys squad when the team scores were being announced. The Jaguars figured they were going to be right on the cusp of qualifying for state, but they also had done more than enough to secure a trip to state.

"Coach made it sound like we weren't going to make it with the way he was talking," senior Hunter Turpin said, "but eventually he surprised us and we ended up getting second."

The Jaguars let out a collective roar when Piper was announced as the fourth-placer finisher with 3,125 pins, and did so again about a minute later when they heard Leavenworth took third with 3,220.

"It felt really good because that's what we wanted to do," Pollard said. "The boys did not want to go as individuals. They wanted to go as a team."

Turpin had a career-day to lead the Jaguars, as he rolled a personal-best series of 719 to win the regional by 36 pins. The Mill Valley senior eclipsed his previous top series by 31 pins.

Turpin rolled games of 234, 227 and 258 to set the tone for Mill Valley. After being faced with a split to begin Game 3, Turpin rolled eight straight strikes before recording a spare and a strike in the 10th frame.

"I was just throwing good shots and keeping the ball in my target," Turpin said.

The 719 series for Turpin was a 136-pin improvement from Tuesday's EKL tournament.

"I think I just focused more on one shot at a time and throwing good shots pretty much," Turpin said. "Nothing really changed that drastically."

Turpin was not the only Mill Valley boys bowler who had a breakthrough series on Thursday. Jayden Moore jump-started the Jaguars with a score of 248 in Game 1, and went on to roll a 624 series to take seventh place.

Pollard said the that two keys to success for Turpin and Moore were believing in themselves and converting on their spare opportunities.

"I think it was his (Turpin's) confidence. Every ball he threw he knew was going to be a good ball," Pollard said. "Then if he didn't get a strike, he was picking up every spare and the same with Jayden. Jayden I think maybe ended up with two open frames the entire day. The both of them knew what they had to do to get medals."

Joining Turpin and Moore on the Jaguars' state-qualifying team were Jesse Bowden (17th place, 565 series), Marc Hinnen (32nd, 523), Austin Snyder (38th, 510) and Grant Moberly (43rd, 504).

Maranatha boys ninth, girls 11th

The Maranatha Christian Academy boys bowling team placed ninth out of 12 squads with a total of 2,725.

Brett Perry paced the Eagles with a three-game series of 541, which was good for 24th place. Samuel McGowen was just five pins behind Perry in 30th. McGowen posted the high game for the Eagles in the third with a score of 193.

On the girls side, Stephanie Pang powered the Eagles to 11th place. Pang rolled a series of 355 to place 41st, and Mellenie Redick rounded out the top 50 with a 319 series.