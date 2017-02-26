St. James’ Lautt, Cokeley claim state wrestling titles; MV’s Gowin goes out on top

— For St. James Academy senior Clay Lautt, the finals of the Class 5A state wrestling tournament on Saturday at Hartman Arena allowed him to make a few more memories to wrap up his high school career with the Thunder, but also look ahead to competing in college at North Carolina.

Lautt claimed his third straight state title after winning a 16-7 major decision over Newton's Wyatt Hendrickson, but the title match that he was looking forward to just as much pitted current teammate Sammy Cokeley and future Tar Heel teammate Kendall Frame.

Cokeley and Frame — a senior from Goddard — were deadlocked at 1-1 after three periods before going to a one-minute sudden-death overtime period. The St. James 160-pounder recorded a takedown in the closing seconds to become a two-time state champion.

"We've spent so much time together. We have a really close bond, so seeing him win is really special," Lautt, who finished the season 48-1, said. "He had a UNC commit in the finals, so his win was probably a little bit more special than mine. I kind of rallied off of that win, and that might be why I had such a good first period. I don't know, but he propelled me."

Cokeley and Lautt coasted in their three matches on Friday to reach the finals — both recording three wins by fall. Cokeley did not let the pressure get to him during the finals, and credited the Thunder's challenging schedule for preparing him for the moment.

"I'm used to this stage. I'm used to big tournaments, big crowds," Cokeley said. "I don't know. That close match … My heart was beating before the match. I was still ready to go and I went out there."

The momentum began to shift in Cokeley's favor in the final 20 seconds to lead up to the lone takedown of the match.

"I got in a position that he didn't like — double under-hooks — stepped in with my hips, flipped him over, got in a scramble," Cokeley, a Cornell signee, said. "I ended up on top. I won."

Along with Lautt and several of his St. James teammates cheering him on, Cokeley had a few family members in attendance. Sammy's oldest brother, Ryne Cokeley — the Thunder's lone four-time state champ — was in the stands, and his other older brother, Reece, was in the corner with St. James coach Mike Medina.

"I love them. They're one of the main reasons that I'm as good as I am right now," Sammy said. "They're the people that made me set my goals this high. They're the reason I push myself everyday in the practice room."

The Cokeley brothers have accounted for seven of the Thunder's 20 individual state titles in their program's history. Lautt believes that the success the the St. James program has had over the past decade has a lot to do with the work Medina has done.

"I have to thank coach Medina so much. My freshman year coming in, I wasn't that good," Lautt said. "He worked with me so much, made me so much better. I owe so much to him."

Lautt and Cokeley led the Thunder to a ninth-place finish in the 5A team standings. Clay's younger brother, Cade Lautt, finished sixth in the 152-pound weight class to round out his freshman season. Clay plans to keep close tabs on the rest of Cade's career at St. James, but he's also excited to take his talents to the Tar Heels program with Kendall and Kameron Frame.

"They're twins," Clay said. "In the summer for team camp, we spent a lot of time together, so I'm pretty close with them."

Mill Valley's Gowin goes out on top; Keal named 5A Coach of the Year

Just like Lautt and Cokeley, Mill Valley senior Dylan Gowin ended his high school wrestling career as a state champion. Gowin outlasted Schlagle's Mason Turner en route to winning a 6-3 decision.

The Mill Valley 120-pounder finished as a state runner-up in 2015, and took third last season, so making his way to the top of the podium in his final 5A tournament meant the world to Gowin.

"It's been a long time coming," Gowin said. "Twelve years of wrestling for this feels pretty good."

Gowin got out to a quick start with two first-period takedowns to take a 4-2 lead, and never trailed. After the clock hit all zeros in the third period, Gowin raised up the No. 1 with both of his hands while looking up to his teammates up in the stands. The Mill Valley senior then shook the hands of Turner, the official and Schlagle coach Martez Wesley before running over to give a big hug to Mill Valley coach Travis Keal.

Before finals started, Keal was named the 5A Coach of the Year. Keal was mum on the honor, and wanted the focus to be more on the Jaguars' fourth-place finish and the six Mill Valley wrestlers who received medals.

"It's nice to get recognized by the officials, but I don't do this to get awards for me," Keal said. "I do this for these kids. That's why I do it."

While the last thing Keal wanted to do was toot his own horn, Gowin gave his coach a lot of praise for molding him to be a state champion.

"That's the reason why I'm here where I am today because of that guy," said Gowin of Keal. "A lot of thanks to him."

Although Gowin has been wrestling since kindergarten, his career came to an end at the state tournament.

"I think I'm going to go to K-State, and I'm going to be a doctor," Gowin said. "That's my next step."

Joining Gowin in the finals was Mill Valley junior Conner Ward. The Jaguar 132-pounder wrestled in the finals for a second straight season, but suffered another heart-breaking loss after falling to Arkansas City's Montez Robinson, 4-2, in the first 30-second tiebreaker.

"Right now I just hurt for Conner because I know how hard he works for this stuff and it's important to him. I just hurt for him right now," Keal said. "You wrestle hard and you try to score right there at the end. I hurt for him right now."

The Jaguars had four other state placers to go along with Ward and Gowin, as Jarrett Bendure (third, 138 pounds), Hayden Keopke (fourth, 170), Bryson Markovich (fifth, 126) and Jett Bendure (fifth, 160) all earned a spot on the podium.

"The kids battled and worked hard," Keal said. "Anytime you can walk out of here with that many medals, it's good because it's not easy."

De Soto duo of Paganakis, McQuality earn state medals

In its first 5A state tournament, the De Soto wrestling team finished 19th behind seniors Nate Panagakis and Caleb McQuality.

Panagakis finished third in the 170-pound weight class after edging Keopke in a 6-4 decision, and McQuality dropped a 3-2 decision to Newton's Cyle Gautschi in the third-place match at 220 pounds to take fourth.

"We practice in the room every day with each other, so we're always getting each other better every single day," said Panagakis of McQuality. "We had another guy (285-pounder Lawson Marshall), who should have placed as well, who practices with us every day as well."

The De Soto 170-pounder knew that he had to be on his game against Keopke and said that his game plan worked to perfection.

"I've wrestled him before, and I knew it was going to be close going into the match," Panagakis said. "I got very conservative with my time and the shots that I take on him because he could use them against me. I knew he was going to be pretty tough, but I just found a way to pull through."

Panagakis led the way for the Wildcats during the 2016-17 campaign after finishing the season 46-6. Marshall (36-14) and McQuality (33-14) also notched 30-plus wins.

"For De Soto High School, it's probably one of the best seasons that we've had in our school history besides a couple of years ago," Panagakis said. "Me and Josh Miller (finished third in 2015) were the only guys to place in the top three in the past, like, 10 years so it's kind of a big deal."

SMNW's Brockmann finishes third

Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore Charles Brockmann entered as the No. 1 seed in the 113-pound weight class of the 6A state tournament — which also wrapped up Saturday at Hartman Arena — but had to settle for third after facing a familiar foe to round out his season.

Brockmann concluded the state tournament by winning a 5-2 decision over SM East's Dane Erickson, who he also defeated in the finals of the Sunflower League and 6A regional finals.

"I've been getting a lot of takedowns in neutral," said Brockmann of his wins over Erickson. "I don't know. I've just been aggressive on my feet."

The SM Northwest sophomore had hoped to be wrestling in the finals again on Saturday, but he suffered a 5-3 loss to event champion Jacob Holt, of Garden City.

"There was kind of a questionable stalling call on me when I was up by one point," Brockmann said. "That kind of ended up costing me. I didn't wrestle how I normally do and I ended up losing that match."

Brockmann put the disappointing loss behind him, though, and defeated Dodge City's Couy Weil (4-3 decision) and Erickson to bounce back for third place. The win over Erickson moved Brockmann's record to 40-3, and he still considered his sophomore season a success.

"I've put a lot more work in and stuff, and I really wanted to place this year," Brockmann said. "Third is a pretty good improvement from not placing last year."

Northwest senior Devonte Smith and junior Jerad Habben fell just short of placing after going 2-2. The Cougars placed 20th in the 6A team standings.

Randall, Willmon lead SM North

Shawnee Mission North freshman Aidan Randall and junior Tanner Willmon led the Indians to a tie for 29th place in the 6A state tournament.

Randall and Willmon both went 1-2 to pace the four SM North state qualifiers. Randall's win came by fall against Gardner-Edgerton's Carlos Gaeta in the first period, and Willmon edged Free State's Devin Beers in an 8-5 decision.