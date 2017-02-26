Williams wills SM North past SMNW on senior night

— Playing in the Brick House has meant a lot to Shawnee Mission North guard Avante Williams over the last four years, and he wanted to make the most out of his final regular season game in the Indians' gym on Friday against SM Northwest.

Williams did just that by scoring the first seven points for SM North in the first and second quarters, and poured in a game-high 24 in the Indians' 64-55 win over the Cougars.

"Well it was senior night, and this was going to be my last game at home and I really just wanted to leave my mark — especially because of playing Northwest, such as rivalry team," Williams said. "I've been feeling about since football season. I just had to had to give everything I had for my team."

Fellow SM North senior Danny Bradley Jr. was scoreless in the first half, but netted 13 points after the break to join Williams in double figures. Williams, Bradley, Will Schneider, Byron Morgan, Travis Hensley and Anthony Gower were all recognized before the game.

"I love them so much," Williams said. "Nobody knows what we've gone through as a team and as a unit. It just makes me so proud that we can get back to the level we were at last year, and I feel like we can."

Williams is excited to put the Indians' 7-13 regular season behind them, as they gear up for a sub-state matchup against SM East at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The No. 6-seeded Indians defeated the Lancers (13-7, No. 2 seed), 50-44, on Jan. 6 at home, but they'll have to go on the road to play SM East this go-around.

"I feel great. I feel like we just have to work on a couple of things just to get better in late-game situations, and we'll be great," Williams said. "I love my team. I think we'll make a far run."

The Indians have won five of their last nine after starting the season 2-9. North coach Steve Stitzer has been pleased with how his team has rebounded from a slow start, but he said that the Indians will have to be at their best if they're going to return to Wichita to defend their Class 6A state crown.

"We just need to buckle down now and fix our defense," Stitzer said. "Everything on defense — rebounding, not losing our man. I mean, it showed that we've been working on it a little bit. We've been shutting them down a little bit better, but we've got to work a lot harder on it. Kids understand now what we've been doing wrong and stuff."

Northwest coach Mike Rose saw some of the Indians' defensive improvements first-hand, as the Cougars wound up with 20 turnovers.

"We played OK, but what killed us tonight is that we turned the ball over too many times," Rose said. "We turned the ball over 20 times and you just can't do that and expect to win basketball games. If we can limit those and get some more offensive possessions, maybe we get some buckets and then maybe we're not in the situation we were in in the end where we have to foul and put them on the line."

When the Cougars were not turning the ball over, some good things were happening for them — especially from behind the arc. Junior C.C. Ghilardi led SM Northwest with 19 points, and knocked down five 5-pointers.

"Offensively really hasn't been our issue too much," Rose said. "I know we didn't shoot the ball well from two tonight or from the free-throw line. We shot the ball really well from three."

The Cougars and Indians were tied at 15-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Williams sparked a 10-0 run to open the second, and the Indians never trailed. Northwest was scoreless for the first 4:13 of the second quarter.

The Cougars (7-13) have lost nine straight games since defeating Blue Springs South, 53-43, in the third-place game of the Viking Classic on Jan. 21 at SM West, but they'll try to start a postseason run when they take on Lawrence High on Wednesday to begin sub-state.

Northwest enters as the No. 7 seed against the No. 2-seeded Lions. The Cougars will try to avenge a 65-54 loss to the Lions that they suffered on Feb. 7 at Lawrence High.

"They got away from us kind of early in the game," Rose said. "We played catch-up the rest of the night."

SMNW (55)

Colton Skeens 3-8 2-2 10, Adam Gleason 1-1 0-0 2, George Specht 0-0 0-0 0, C.C. Ghilardi 7-15 0-0 19, Jason Eskina 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Oleson 1-3 0-0 2, Randall Moore Jr. 0-5 0-2 0, Noah Kendall 5-11 3-7 13, Austin Heinisch 2-6 1-2 7, Jaylen Love 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 19-49 6-13 55.

SMN (64)

Danny Bradley Jr. 3-7 6-7 13, Will Schneider 2-4 0-0 4, Byron Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Amari Williams 2-2 1-2 6, Avante Williams 8-13 6-7 24, KT Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Tremaine Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrett Hensley 2-6 3-6 8, Travis Hensley 0-0 0-2 0, Zach Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gower 1-1 0-0 2, Ray Verdugo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-38 16-22 64.

SMNW 15 11 11 18 — 55

SMN 15 15 14 20 — 64

Three-point goals: SMNW 9-19 (Ghilardi 5, Heinisch 2, Skeens 2); SMN 6-12 (Avante Williams 2, Jarrett Hensley, Bradley, Harris, Amari Williams). Fouled out: Jaylen Love, Alex Oleson, Randall Moore Jr., SMNW; Danny Bradley Jr., SMN. Turnovers: SMNW 20, SMN 13.