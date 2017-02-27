Shawnee-area basketball teams gear up for sub-state

With the regular season complete, each basketball team's record now virtually resets to 0-0 as sub-state tournament action begins this week.

Here is a rundown of the upcoming sub-state match-ups for Maranatha Christian Academy, Shawnee Mission Northwest, SM North, St. James Academy, Mill Valley and De Soto, as well as a recap of how they faired in their final regular season games.

Maranatha boys gear up for Seabury, girls to host Heritage Christian

The Maranatha boys basketball team will kick off sub-state at 7 p.m. tonight against Bishop Seabury. The Eagles (8-10, No. 6 seed) will try to knock off the Seahawks (15-4, No. 3 seed), who are ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.

If the Eagles win, they will move on to play either Kansas City Christian (15-4, No. 4 seed) or Jackson Heights (12-7, No. 5 seed) on Thursday.

Maranatha capped off its regular season with a 65-55 win over Waverly. Jax Holland had a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrew Fortin chipped in 14 points.

The eight wins for the Eagles are the most since the 2002-03 season.

The Maranatha girls squad has had a season to remember as well. After a winless 2015-16 season, the Lady Eagles (6-12, No. 4 seed) will host Tuesday's sub-state quarterfinal against Heritage Christian (6-13, No. 5 seed).

The winner of Maranatha/Heritage Christian will advance to play either Winchester-Jefferson County North (17-2, No. 1 seed and ranked No. 2 in 2A) or McLouth (No. 9, 4-16).

The Lady Eagles lost their regular season finale to Waverly, 55-29. Maggie Friesen paced Maranatha with 10 points.

De Soto, St. James boys and girls set to clash

The No. 3 vs. No. 6 match-ups in the Blue Valley Southwest Class 5A sub-state both feature De Soto and St. James Academy.

The De Soto girls squad (13-7, No. 3 seed) will host St. James (5-15, No. 6 seed) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The records and seeds will then be flip-flopped at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Thunder boys team (ranked No. 10 in 5A) will host the Wildcats.

The winner of the girls game will move on to play either Pittsburg (14-6, No. 2 seed) or Turner (3-13, No. 7 seed) at 7 p.m. Friday. Awaiting the victor of the boys game will be St. Thomas Aquinas (16-4, No. 2 seed and No. 2 in 5A) or Mill Valley (4-16, No. 7 seed).

De Soto swept Baldwin on Friday on the Wildcats' senior night. The Lady Wildcats rallied past Baldwin (ranked No. 7 in Class 4A-I) for a 58-51 victory. Senior Sydney Jones scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats, and Tanith Beal added 11.

Senior Noah Wilson led the De Soto boys team to its second straight win, as he topped a group of four Wildcats in double figures with 19 points in their 66-56 triumph over Baldwin. Alex Wilcox scored 12 points, and Jared Baruth and Grant Noll netted 10 apiece.

Mill Valley girls prepare for BVSW, boys set to face Aquinas

The Mill Valley girls team will get a home game in its Class 5A sub-state semifinal, as the Lady Jaguars (10-10, No. 4 seed) square off against BV Southwest (7-13, No. 5 seed) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The winner will likely have to dethrone the 5A defending state champions in St. Thomas (17-3, No. 1 seed) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the sub-state final. The Saints will play Harmon (1-16, No. 8 seed) on Thursday.

The Lady Jaguars lost their final regular season contest in a 52-43 setback to Blue Valley on Friday. Sophomore Claire Kaifes paced Mill Valley with 15 points.

The Mill Valley boys squad (4-16, No. 7 seed) will travel to Aquinas (16-4, No. 2 seed) at 7 p.m. Thursday. De Soto and St. James will meet in the other sub-state semifinal.

The Jaguars had a hot-shooting night against Blue Valley (ranked No. 2 in 6A) on Friday, but fell to the Tigers, 76-64. Mill Valley had three players reach double figures with Blake Montgomery leading the way with 15 points. Logan Talley and Darius McLemore added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Mill Valley made nine 3-pointers, but Blue Valley knocked down 10 from long range. Tyler Geiman nailed six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points, and Harrison Van Dyne drained the other treys and finished with 16.

SMNW girls to host SM East, boys to travel to Lawrence High

Sophomore Hannah Black scored 20 points — including five 5-pointers — to help Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team snap a three-game losing streak with a 55-39 win against SM North on Friday, as the Cougars tried to seize some momentum going into sub-state. The Lady Cougars (13-7, No. 3 seed and No. 10 in Class 6A) will host SM East (5-15, No. 6 seed) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

If SM Northwest tops SM East, the Lady Cougars will play either Olathe Northwest (13-7, No. 2 seed) or SM North (4-16, No. 7 seed) for the right to return to the state tournament in Wichita.

The SM Northwest boys squad (7-13, No. 7 seed) will be on the road for its sub-state semifinal match-up, as the Cougars take on Lawrence High (13-7, No. 2 seed and No. 9 in 6A) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Cougars ended the regular season on a nine-game losing streak after a 64-55 loss to SM North on Friday. Northwest could see the Indians again, though, if both teams win their sub-state semifinals. If the Cougars upset the Lions, the will take on SM East (12-8, No. 3 seed) or SM North (7-13, No. 6 seed).

SM North boys travel to SM East, girls venture to ONW

The Indians will be on the road as the take on the Lancers on Wednesday. North defeated East, 50-44, in the regular season back on Jan. 6.

Avante Williams scored a game-high 24 points in the Indians' win over the Cougars on Friday.

The SM North girls squad got 13 points apiece from Alexis Jones and LeLe Love in its loss to SM Northwest on Friday. The Lady Indians will also have a chance to see SM Northwest again.

North (4-16, No. 7 seed) will try to knock off Olathe Northwest (13-7, No. 2 seed) at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road. The winner of the contest will play either SM Northwest or SM East at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Full sub-state schedule for 6A/5A/2A

Boys 6A sub-state (Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Olathe Northwest (15-5) vs. No. 8 Wyandotte (3-15)

No. 4 Shawnee Mission South (10-10) vs. No. 5 Shawnee Mission West (10-10)

No. 2 Lawrence High (13-7) vs. No. 7 Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-13)

No. 3 Shawnee Mission East (12-8) vs. No. 6 Shawnee Mission North (7-13)

Girls 6A sub-state (Thursday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 6 p.m.)

No. 1 Lawrence High (16-4) vs. No. 8 Wyandotte (3-13)

No. 4 Shawnee Mission West (7-13) vs. No. 5 Shawnee Mission South (5-15)

No. 2 Olathe Northwest (13-7) vs. No. 7 Shawnee Mission North (4-16)

No. 3 Shawnee Mission Northwest (13-7) vs. No. 6 Shawnee Mission East (5-15)

Boys 5A sub-state (Thursday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 6 p.m.)

No. 1 Pittsburg (18-2) vs. No. 8 Blue Valley Southwest (4-16)

No. 4 Turner (11-9) vs. No. 5 Harmon (7-13)

No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (16-4) vs. No. 7 Mill Valley (5-15)

No. 3 St. James Academy (13-7) vs. No. 6 De Soto (5-15)

Girls 5A sub-state (Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.)

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) vs. No. 8 Harmon (1-16)

No. 4 Mill Valley (10-10) vs. No. 5 Blue Valley Southwest (7-13)

No. 2 Pittsburg (14-6) vs. No. 7 Turner (3-13)

No. 3 De Soto (13-7) vs. No. 6 St. James (5-15)

Boys 2A sub-state (Monday, 7 p.m.; Thursday, TBA; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

No. 1 Troy (18-2) vs. No. 8 Heritage Christian (6-14)

No. 4 Kansas City Christian (15-4) vs. No. 5 Jackson Heights (12-7)

No. 2 Winchester-Jefferson City North (16-3) vs. Valley Falls (5-14)

No. 3 Bishop Seabury (15-4) vs. Maranatha Christian Academy (8-10)

Girls 2A sub-state (Tuesday, 7 p.m.; Friday, TBA; Saturday, 6 p.m.)

No. 1 Winchester-Jefferson City North (17-2) vs. No. 9 McLouth (4-16)

No. 4 Maranatha Christian Academy (6-12) vs. Heritage Christian Academy (6-13)

No. 2 Valley Falls (16-3) vs. No. 7 Troy (5-15)

No. 3 Jackson Heights (7-11) vs. No. 6 Kansas City Christian (5-14)