SMNW bowling state-bound

For the first time in school history, Shawnee Mission Northwest's boys and girls bowling teams will be traveling together to Wichita's Northrock Lanes to compete in the Class 6A state tournament.

The SM Northwest girls team won Friday's 6A regional tournament at Park Lanes, while the boys squad placed third to grab the final state-qualifying spot.

"It's so fun. I love all of these guys," SM Northwest senior Kooper Jones said. "They're like the best teammates I've ever had, so it's so fun to go with them. We have so much fun on the van ride down and in the hotel. It's just great."

Jones and the SM Northwest boys qualified as a team last year, and the girls squad did so in 2015, but this will be the first time that the Cougars will go together when the 6A tournament takes place on Friday.

The Northwest girls team set the tone first by winning their regional title. Junior Alaina Burris paced the Cougars with a second-place finish after rolling a three-game series of 590. Senior Katy Doleshal (550 series) and junior Emilia Battles (532) joined Burris in the top 10 by placing sixth and eighth, respectively.

"It feels really good. Like I honestly can't stop crying because we got third two years ago," Burris said. "It feels really nice to be able to have this and three of us in the top 10. It's a really nice feeling."

Burris posted scores of 182 in the first and second games before breaking out with a total of 226 in Game 3.

"I think the lanes finally got to where they fit her shot a little better, so the oil got pushed down and they dried up a little bit — which really is ideal for her shot," said SM Northwest coach Billy Dent of Burris. "She just made little adjustments, which is what really good bowlers do — not sticking with the same line, I think she slowed her arm speed down just a little bit and let the ball do the work rather than trying to lug it every time. I'm just really proud of her because she kept a really good attitude."

While Burris and Doleshal have been mainstays at the No. 1 and 2 spots all season long for the Cougars, Battles has been emerging as a key contributor in the postseason tournaments. Battles' breakout game came at districts with a score of 214 in the third. The SM Northwest junior rolled games of 166, 168 and 198 at regionals.

"I've definitely found my strike spot and been able to stick with it throughout the games, and I'm just picking up spares a lot more than I used to," Battles said.

Joining Burris, Doleshal and Battles on the Cougars' state squad will be Hadley Sayers, Cheyanne Bolin and Charlie Queral. Dent said that all six bowlers for the Cougars made a big impact in winning the regional championship — especially in the four Baker-format games to conclude the tournament.

"We had a goal of a 175 average in Baker, and we exceeded that. I think one thing that helped us was getting into Baker really fast — posting a 200 our first game. The other teams seeing that big number, that does something to them," Dent said. "We just stayed focus on our two lanes and didn't drown out all of the pause and go look at the other screens. They bowled for each other today, which is really what we've strived to do the entire year. I'm just super happy for them. It's awesome."

After the SM Northwest girls team clinched their trip to state, the Cougar boys were ready to join them. It was not smooth sailing for seniors Jones, Colton Kinsella and Colton Kreie like they had hoped, but Travis Morrison, Garrett Bolin and Clayton Engelby helped pick up the slack to secure the Cougars' third-place finish.

Morrison — who had spent most of the season on the JV squad — joined Jones in the top 10 after rolling a series of 610, which was good for ninth place.

"It's a good feeling. I didn't want to go to state sophomore year and not go junior year," Morrison said. "That's pretty weird. So I just had to step up and do better."

The SM Northwest junior had a hot start with a score of 237 in Game 1. That score held as the Cougars' high game until Jones finished with a total of 245 in Game 3 to wrap up his 641 series. Jones placed fourth to pace the Cougars.

"Well my first game, I couldn't find my spot at all. So I really tried to slow the ball down in the second game and it really helped me out," Jones said. "Then the lanes started dry up, and I was able to throw my normal shots. It all really worked out from there, and I'm so happy it did."

Although SM South edged SM Northwest by 11 pins for second place, Dent was pleased to see how the Cougars did not get rattled while champion Daniel Self and the Raiders came on in the third game.

"We talked all year long with the boys making it last year. That experience was awesome, and I think that helped today because the pressure got turned on and our boys were able to rise to it," Dent said. "It was a good time, a lot of fun."

After picking up a spare on the first frame of Game 3, Self struck out the rest of the way to post a score of 290. The high game for Self capped off his 694 series to win the tournament. Olathe East's Sydney Miller won the girls regional with a series of 631.

Four SM North bowlers qualify for state

While the SM North girls team was one spot away from going to state after its third-place finish, there was still plenty of joy to go around for Deb Leonard's squad.

The Indians qualified three individuals for state in the girls tournament in Sophia Burch (11th place, 501 series), Jessica Nevins (14th, 489) and Madeline Waldeck (19th, 463). Jazmin Burch was one pin and one place away from going to state after finishing in 20th with a series of 462.

"I'm so proud of all of the girls. They did a great job," Leonard said. "The girls did a fantastic job last Friday (at Sunflower League) and today as well. They bowled great."

While Sophia Burch and Waldeck will be competing at state for the first time, Nevins will be making her second appearance after qualifying individually last season.

"It's crazy. I didn't expect it at all," Nevins said. "When they said Sophia, I didn't think I was going. Then Madeline after that was just crazy."

Sophia Burch and Nevins stormed out of the gates with respective scores of 197 and 194 in Game 1, but the Indians collectively fell off in Game 2. Leonard credited her team's ability to bounce back in Game 3 for being able to finish fourth.

"Between the second and third game (assistant coach) Anna (Monteer) brought them all together and said, 'You know what? Just relax. Have a good time and do your best,' and they did," Leonard said.

The Indians added one more state qualifier in the boys tournament, as Travis Wunderlin finished sixth with a 616 series.

"I'm so happy right now," Wunderlin said of going to state for the first time. "I missed out on the past few years, and I finally did it. I finally made it."

Wunderlin helped lead a North team that featured a number of up-and-coming sophomores and juniors. While he's excited to wrap up his bowling career at the state tournament, he also can't wait to see what is in store for the future of the SM North program.

"They mean a lot. Most of them are juniors and sophomores," Wunderlin said. "I just love them to death. North is going to be good in the years to come."

The SM North boys placed eighth as a team.