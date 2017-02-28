Auditions for Theatre in the Park held this weekend

You’re invited to be part of the 2017 season of musicals at Theatre in the Park.

Auditions for the 48th summer season will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

The park’s new season features a total of six musicals: Spamalot, Crazy for You, Disney’s Camp Rock, Back to the 80s, and Disney’s Beauty in the Beast.

Grease will premiere at the new Arts and Heritage center.

To select a time slot for auditions, go to theatreinthepark.org and complete the online registration form.

Once the form has been completed, audition numbers will automatically be assigned.

Auditionees should arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled time, check in at the registration table and have their photo taken.

The entire audition process should be completed in about 2 hours.

Walk-in auditions will be permitted on Sunday, with registration at 3 p.m.

Everyone who auditions must complete the online registration process and bring 11 copies of the completed form with them to auditions.

All those auditioning should prepare no more than 16 measures of a song of their choice, but not a song from one of Theater in the Park’s 2017 shows.

Song choice should be something that shows of the auditioning person’s voice, and if desired, is in the style of the shows for which that person is auditioning.

An accompanist will be provided, but auditionees must bring sheet music in the proper key. Auditionees are not required to participate in the dance audition but are encouraged to do so. Those unable to attend the auditions may submit a video audition by Sunday.

Callbacks are invitation only. A list of those performers called back will be posted online by noon Monday. Cast lists will be posted online before midnight March 12.

For more information on audition details, visit Theatre in the Park's website.

Musicians interested in playing in productions should send an email to Katie.Baergen@jocogov.org indicating the instrument you play, what shows you are interested in and attach a resume.