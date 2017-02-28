SMNW alumnus, Washburn junior Skeens repeats as MIAA Defensive Player of the Year

Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus and Washburn junior Brady Skeens was selected at the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season on Monday.

Skeens was also named as an all-conference first-team selection. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging a double-double with 14.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Skeens has already set the single-season and career blocks record for the Ichabods, and is closing in on 100 for the season. The 96 blocks for Skeens ranks him fourth in all of NCAA Division II.

The Ichabod forward leads the MIAA in rebounds, field-goal percentage (66.3 percent) and blocks per game (3.4).

The SM Northwest alumnus will lead Washburn (20-9 overall, 11-8 in the MIAA) into the MIAA tournament quarterfinal match-up against Nebraska-Kearney at noon Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.