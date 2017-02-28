‘You’ve got a friend in me’

It’s one of the most iconic friendships in Disney history. The sensible wooden cowboy who pairs up with a spunky flashy astronaut.

And in real-life, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior John Baska also has a best friend who will stick by him through thick and thin. She may not wear spurs or don a pair of plastic wings, but Emma Sanders is a beautiful cheerleader who recently helped him realize his true potential.

Theirs is a friendship that started nearly a decade ago, when the two were in fourth grade.

It is a friendship that began with watching Disney movies, eating lunch together at school and hanging out at birthday parties.

It is a friendship that put the wheels in motion for Baska to be crowned SM Northwest’s king at the Women Pay All dance late last month.

Baska, a self-proclaimed Disney buff, always longed to be on a high school dance court. The glitz and glamour of dressing dapper and having a lovely princess on his arm was an image straight out of one of the animated movies the 17-year-old adores.

When Sanders, of Lenexa, realized how much it would mean to her childhood friend to make the WPA court, she convinced her varsity cheerleading squad to nominate Baska.

It didn’t take much convincing, she said, since the outgoing student with Down syndrome is popular at SM Northwest, with many students often smiling and saying hi to him in the hallways.

A few other groups nominated him as well; the entire school did the rest, with the majority of students casting his name on their ballots.

Baska was crowned WPA king in front of a crowd of adoring students on Feb. 18.

Sitting in a special education classroom last week, Baska was a bit bashful during an interview with The Dispatch, but he did convey one heartfelt sentiment: the night of the dance was a fairytale come true.

“I felt like a king,” he whispered.

Sitting next to him, Sanders beamed.

“I started crying at the dance because I was super happy for him,” she said. “Seeing the expression on his mom’s face was great too. It was definitely a moment I will never forget.”

She wasn’t the only one.

Debbie Jenkins, a SM Northwest special education teacher, admitted, with a laugh, she has been an emotional wreck ever since finding out Baska even made WPA court.

She’s not surprised the student body voted him to be king.

“Our Northwest student body is a very loving and accepting community, especially of our special education kids,” she said. “A lot of our special education students love to show off their Northwest spirit. They dance their tail off at dances and they participate in clubs.”

Other students at the school agree the special education kids are fun to be around.

Baska’s friends, SM Northwest seniors Janae Moore and Michaela Keller are very involved with the special education population at their school.

Moore is a member of Northwest Connect, a group which works with special needs kids.

Keller is a member of Social Club, a group which helps special needs kids become more involved in after-school activities.

Both groups nominated Baska for king.

Keller, who has known Baska since elementary school, said her friend was a no-brainer for the royal role.

“He loves dressing up and dancing,” she said. “I knew he would love to be king and I had hoped the school would see it too. It was so awesome he won.”

Moore said she cried happy tears when Baska was crowned king because he deserves it. She feels fortunate to be friends with him outside of school, because she has seen him come out of his shell.

“He’s very outgoing and funny,” she said. “If I play Disney music in my car, he’ll sing along and dance in the passenger seat. It’s a lot of fun.”

They agree the minute Baska was crowned king in the SM Northwest gymnasium, it was a special moment for their senior year.

Baska and most of his fellow classmates are preparing to graduate this spring.

It’s a bittersweet moment for Sanders who admits she’s going to miss her friend.

This fall, she’s off to the University of Kansas.

She plans to come back and visit as Baska as much as possible.

“I think we’re going to be friends for a very long time,” she predicted, with a smile.

As she prepares to end her high school career, she still vividly recalls the day she became friends with Baska.

The two were fourth-graders at Mill Creek Elementary when his special education para asked Sanders to help out in class.

“John made me feel special because he always chose me to help him,” she said. “We sat together in lunch and in class. We just had this immediate bond.”

That same year, the two hosted a Halloween party at his Shawnee home and the entire fourth-grade class showed up, much to their delight.

His love for Disney films was a big part of their friendship.

“He always had his Buzz Lightyear and Woody toys with him,” Sanders recalled, grinning at Baska.

This past year, when Sanders had the chance to join SM Northwest’s Cadet class, a social skills class that pairs special education students with a buddy, she took it immediately.

She was paired with Baska, of course.

The two go out into the community and do activities together, just like old times.

“I got lucky to be friends with him at an early age because I grew up appreciating special education kids more,” she said. “Being friends with John has been a very positive influence on my life.”

Before they graduate high school, however, they both have one major goal left to accomplish.

What is it?

“See ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” said Baska, referring to the upcoming live-action Disney movie starring Emma Watson.

Then, he and Sanders looked at each other and smiled.