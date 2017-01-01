Lautt finishes 2016 with perfect record, leads SJA wrestling at Texas Outlaw tournament

— St. James Academy senior wrestler Clay Lautt won the 182-pound weight class Saturday at the Texas Outlaw tournament to improve to 24-0 on the season.

Lautt won five matches by fall, and defeated Garden City's Jesse Nunez by a 16-4 major decision to wrap up the weight-class championship.

Fellow senior Sammy Cokeley made a run to the championship match as well, as he finished second in the 170-pound weight class. Cokeley (22-3) came out of the gates with three straight wins by fall and recorded four pins for the tournament. The St. James 170-pounder won a 2-1 tiebreaker over Goddard's Troy Fisher in the semifinals before falling to Allen's Braeden Redlin, 6-1, in the title match.

Drew Ernsdorff (fourth place, 126 pounds), Cade Lautt (sixth, 152 pounds), Dominic Stean (seventh, 220 pounds) and Max Lutz (13th, 145 pounds) rounded out the wrestlers who competed for St. James, and helped the Thunder to ninth place in the 26-team tournament.